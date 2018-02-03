Stop trying to make football perfect: it’s the errors that make it fun

‘Have your cake, take a photo of it and eat it.’

‘Warning! This programme contains graphic images.’

‘That’s “hostess” if you don’t mind!’

‘I hope this doesn’t degenerate into an elite city charity gala.’

‘I’ve lost the Allen key.’

‘Have you considered a career in politics?’

‘He left instructions but we can’t seem to follow them.’

‘I’m the head of the Tories’ social media campaign.’

‘I’ve lost track of which one’s talking right now.’

‘I’ve apologised for past mistakes but to the Twitterati I’ll always be #abominable.’