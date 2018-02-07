The longest running show in the world, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, celebrates its blue sapphire anniversary, marking 65 years in the West End. More than ten million theatre-goers have enjoyed this classic murder mystery since it first opened in 1952 – make this the year that you do too.
Until April 28th 2018, we’re offering Spectator subscribers the chance to attend The Mousetrap and enjoy a free drink from £46 per person.
Offer details
Get a free drink with every Band A ticket purchased to The Mousetrap.
Book your tickets before the 28th April at www.the-mousetrap.co.uk or call the Box Office on 020 7836 1443 and quote SPECTATORFREEDRINK.
Booking instructions
Online:
Choose your preferred date and insert the code SPECTATORFREEDRINK into the Promotional Code Box on the Choose Your Seats page. Then select your seats in the £46 / £49.50 (Mon-Thurs / Fri-Sat) price bracket and proceed with your booking.
On the Phone:
Call the Box Office on 020 7836 1443 and request to book with the Spectator Free Drink Offer.
