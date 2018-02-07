 Skip to Content
The Mousetrap

7 February 2018

7 February 2018

The longest running show in the world, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, celebrates its blue sapphire anniversary, marking 65 years in the West End. More than ten million theatre-goers have enjoyed this classic murder mystery since it first opened in 1952 – make this the year that you do too.

Until April 28th 2018, we’re offering Spectator subscribers the chance to attend The Mousetrap and enjoy a free drink from £46 per person.

Offer details

Get a free drink with every Band A ticket purchased to The Mousetrap.

Book your tickets before the 28th April at www.the-mousetrap.co.uk or call the Box Office on 020 7836 1443 and quote SPECTATORFREEDRINK.

Booking instructions

Online:

Choose your preferred date and insert the code SPECTATORFREEDRINK into the Promotional Code Box on the Choose Your Seats page. Then select your seats in the £46 / £49.50 (Mon-Thurs / Fri-Sat) price bracket and proceed with your booking.

On the Phone:

Call the Box Office on 020 7836 1443 and request to book with the Spectator Free Drink Offer.

Cartoons

‘Have your cake, take a photo of it and eat it.’
‘Warning! This programme contains graphic images.’
‘That’s “hostess” if you don’t mind!’
‘I hope this doesn’t degenerate into an elite city charity gala.’
‘I’ve lost the Allen key.’
‘Have you considered a career in politics?’
‘He left instructions but we can’t seem to follow them.’
‘I’m the head of the Tories’ social media campaign.’
‘I’ve lost track of which one’s talking right now.’
‘I’ve apologised for past mistakes but to the Twitterati I’ll always be #abominable.’
‘He left instructions but we can’t seem to follow them.’
