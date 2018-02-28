The Spectator Breakfast View of Charles I: King and Collector

Join us for light breakfast and a private view of the Royal Academy’s Charles I: King and Collector; a landmark exhibition that reunites one of the most extraordinary and influential art collections ever assembled.
For the first time since the 17th century, this landmark exhibition will bring together the astounding treasures that changed the taste of the nation. King Charles I acquired works by some of the finest artists of the past – Titian, Mantegna, Holbein, Dürer – and commissioned leading contemporary artists such as Van Dyck and Rubens.
Yet, following the king’s execution in 1649, his collection was sold off and scattered across Europe. While many works were retrieved by Charles II during the Restoration, others now form the core of museums such as the Louvre and the Prado.
Charles I: King and Collector reunites the greatest masterpieces of this magnificent collection for the first time. Celebrating its breadth and grandeur, it includes over 100 works of art, ranging from classical sculptures to Baroque paintings, and from exquisite miniatures to monumental tapestries. In showing these works together, the exhibition demonstrates the radical impact they had at the time and sheds light on how they fostered a vibrant visual culture that was hitherto unknown in England.
To book please click here or call 020 7300 8090
Sponsored by BNY Mellon, Anniversary Partner of the Royal Academy of Arts
Exhibition organised in partnership with Royal Collection Trust
Anthony van Dyck (1599–1641), Charles I in Three Positions, 1635–36
Oil on canvas, 84.4 x 99.4 cm. RCIN 404420
Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2018, www.royalcollection.org.uk
Terms and conditions
- Offer open to Spectator members only
- Tickets are £28.00 and include a complimentary large pastry and tea/coffee/orange juice, access to the exhibition, audioguide and introduction from an RA expert.
- Offer available online or over the phone. RA Booking line 020 7300 8090.
- Event capacity is limited to 150 members
- Tickets are subject to availability. Booking paid in advance and non-refundable
- Tickets cannot be resold for commercial gain whether to ticket retailers, agents, web companies, ticket touts or otherwise
- Tickets will be assigned on a first come first served basis only
- Travel to and from the venue and other costs not included in the tickets price are the responsibility of the attendees
- RA reserves the right at any time to cancel, modify, reschedule or supersede the event or any aspect of the event
- Wherever possible changes will be publicised prior to the event and alternative tickets or refunds provided
- If you require any assistance at our event (such as information about wheelchair access, or if you are hearing or visually impaired) then please email access@royalacademy.org.uk
