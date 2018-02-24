 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Politics

The Tories’ real dilemma? To spend or not to spend

The Conservatives can’t fight an election when they haven’t decided how big they want the state to be

Theresa May signing Article 50 (image: Getty)

24 February 2018

9:00 AM

24 February 2018

9:00 AM

While the rest of the country waits for this spring to arrive, in Westminster the talk is all of spring 2019. That’s when the United Kingdom formally leaves the European Union, and when a slew of cabinet ministers think the Tory leadership contest will begin in earnest. But something else will happen in the spring of next year that will be almost as important: the review setting out departmental spending from 2020 to 2023.

It will reveal how the Conservatives intend to fight the next election: do they plan to take on Jeremy Corbyn with a no-new-taxes pledge or will their strategy be to say that they are increasing spending but more responsibly than Labour would? When I asked one minister which approach the cabinet would plump for, I was told: ‘That matter is up for debate and is heavily contested ground.’

I understand that roughly a third of the cabinet favours tax rises to pay for increased spending, a third favours spending restraint and no new taxes, and another third is undecided between the two courses.

The Office for Budget Responsibility’s deficit projections assume that government spending will simply rise in line with inflation, but it isn’t hard to see where and why there’s mounting pressure for above-inflation increases. The most obvious of these is the health service. There is now near-universal acceptance on the Tory side that the NHS is going to need substantially more money in the coming years. It is not just Boris Johnson who is banging this drum. Jacob Rees-Mogg, the most fiscally conservative of those tipped to run for the leadership, has gone out of his way to make clear that he, too, is sympathetic to the idea of extra cash for the health service.

But the amount of money that could end up being spent on the NHS is eye-popping. Simon Stevens, the chief executive of NHS England, thinks that another £30 billion —equivalent to 6p on the basic rate of income tax — is needed if the UK wants a health system in line with that of other wealthy northern European democracies.


Even if the government doesn’t go for anything as radical as that, the sums involved will still be substantial. Before last autumn’s Budget, Stevens was pitching for that £350 million a week the Leave campaign had supposedly promised the NHS and making clear the health service needed an extra £4 billion a year just to get back to its usual levels of service. In the end, the NHS only received an additional £1.6 billion from Philip Hammond.

What Stevens thinks matters, because one of the reasons that public concern over the health service has skyrocketed in recent months is that the NHS has essentially accepted that there has been a winter crisis, cancelling all non-urgent surgery for a month. The Tories might not be able to beat Labour on the health service, but they can’t fight an election with it as an open wound. By 2022 they will need to come up with a funding package for the NHS its senior management can accept. They managed to take health off the table as an issue in the 2015 election by committing to funding Stevens’s five-year plan for the NHS. They’ll need this kind of shield again to parry the inevitable Labour attacks on the NHS.

Other Tories, encouraged by the Defence Secretary, Gavin Williamson, want to see more spent on the armed forces; they want to ensure that Britain can still play a global military role, as well as contributing to European security after Brexit.

Then there are a sizeable number of Tory MPs who believe that one of the lessons of the last election campaign is that proposed changes to school funding really hurt them with parents.

The rise in crime might mean a rise in cash for the police, too. Labour’s attempt to link the cuts in police numbers and the return of violent crime makes many Tories think he party needs a defensive strategy on this issue. Meanwhile, local government (which was George Osborne’s cut of choice: the 2010 spending review reduced direct grants to local government by 27 per cent) is struggling. Northamptonshire, a Tory run-council, is essentially bankrupt, while the Chancellor’s local council, Surrey, has a £105 million funding gap.

There is also the issue of Brexit to contend with. It may well cause some short-term economic disruption, leading to a fall in tax revenues. But even if it does not, putting in place a new customs system, a new immigration regime and the like will all cost money.

This analysis might suggest that tax increases are pretty much inevitable. But this is not straightforward. The tax burden is already set to rise to the highest level in 40 years, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. Jacking it up still further could well have a deleterious effect on growth — politically speaking, it would also cause the Tories problems. Some would ask what the point of a Tory government is if it simply presides over an ever-increasing tax burden? A Tory government that sees home ownership rates go down and the tax burden go up would be undoing much of the good work of the 1980s. Raising taxes would mean the Tories couldn’t run on a no-new-taxes pledge against Corbyn, and voters might decide there really isn’t that much difference between the two.

So, what’s the way out of this for the Tories? Well, there are some early indications that the Office for Budget Responsibility might have been too pessimistic in downgrading productivity. If this is the case, then growth could be better than expected. This would ease the situation somewhat. A new Tory leader could also do some things differently. He or she could embrace proper planning reform, which would give the economy a boost, allowing both more house-building and the expansion of the most dynamic cities in the country. They could also pursue a big tax reform programme: simplifying the current over-complex system and making it more suitable for the modern economy. As one minister who favours a radical approach puts it: ‘The weather is not in our favour. So we need to change the weather.’

But ultimately the Tories are going to have to decide how big they want the state to be. That is the fundamental question.

Spectator.co.uk/coffeehouse
Hourly updates from Parliament and beyond.

Show comments

Comments

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Troy managed to descend into cliché even when nobody was actually using any words

Is Tegucigalpa the crime capital of the world?

I can’t live without Jane Fonda

Spain has effectively obliterated Franco’s memory

Cartoons

‘Before I say “Yes”, I’d like to carry out a risk assessment.’
‘Before I say “Yes”, I’d like to carry out a risk assessment.’
‘Today’s reading is the parable of the fully vetted Samaritan.’
‘Today’s reading is the parable of the fully vetted Samaritan.’
‘I think you’ll find I’m training for the luge.’
‘I think you’ll find I’m training for the luge.’
‘I think we all knew he wasn’t a remainer.’
‘I think we all knew he wasn’t a remainer.’
‘He’s such a gentleman. He always asks if he can be abusive.’
‘He’s such a gentleman. He always asks if he can be abusive.’
‘It’s his bucket list.’
‘It’s his bucket list.’
‘He does a lot of work for charity, but doesn’t like to talk about it…’
‘He does a lot of work for charity, but doesn’t like to talk about it…’
‘Have you tried turning it off and on again?’
‘Have you tried turning it off and on again?’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Spectator
Sign up for 3 free articles
Or Subscribe: £12 for 12 weeks
Close