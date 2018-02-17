Trotsky’s audacity

From ‘News of the week’, 16 February 1918: Last Sunday M. Trotsky announced at Brest-Litovsk that Russia would fight no longer, and would demobilize her armies without signing a peace. In a wireless message issued that day he had the audacity to impute the blame for his miserable surrender to ‘the silent co-operation of the English and French “bourgeoisie”’ with the German capitalists, bankers, and landlords. That, of course, is the very reverse of the truth. The Allies would have supported any Russian Government which would fight, but the Anarchists destroyed the Army, and made an armistice without consulting us. They are now reaping the fruits of their folly.