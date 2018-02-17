 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Leading article

Why we shouldn’t try the jihadi ‘Beatles’ in Britain

Isis’s victims have lived under its evil; it is they who should decide the men’s punishment

(image: Getty)

17 February 2018

9:00 AM

17 February 2018

9:00 AM

The success of the military campaign against Isis in Syria and Iraq has left behind a diplomatic and legal problem: what to do with the British citizens who travelled to join and fight with Isis, but who have survived hostilities. The problem has been brought to a head by the capture, by a group of Syrian Kurds, of El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey — two Londoners who were members of ‘the Beatles’, a group which tortured and beheaded at least 27 hostages.

There is little use in looking to the government for consistent guidance as to what should happen to the two men, who have been stripped of their British citizenship. Last October Rory Stewart, then a foreign office minister, suggested that ‘nearly all Britons who joined IS should be killed’ — a view that was echoed by the incoming defence secretary, Gavin Williamson, a few weeks later. Yet this week another foreign office minister, Tobias Ellwood, took a very different tack, saying that the pair must be made to ‘answer to a legitimate authority’ such as the International Criminal Court (ICC). The US, which might previously have shipped the fighters to the legal limbo of Guantanamo Bay, has declined to take responsibility for the men, and wants them returned to Britain to face trial.

Seventy years on from the Nuremberg trials, the world is still no closer to settling on a way of bringing war criminals to justice. We have the ICC in the Hague, but it is not recognised by the US, Russia or China — three powers whose membership is surely vital to the success of any body claiming to be an international court. Moreover, the wheels of justice at the ICC turn so slowly that it has pioneered a variation on the death penalty: proceedings drag on so long that defendants have a habit of dying before a verdict can be reached. In its 16-year history the ICC has succeeded in convicting just three defendants, from the Congo and the Central African Republic. Four, including Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic, have died during trial.

The absence of a proper system for dealing with captured Isis terrorists has resulted in a bizarre disparity. So long as they are physically within a war zone, the government feels entitled to take the Rory Stewart option: seek them out and eliminate them by drone strike, whether they are in combat or not. If they manage to make it out of that war zone, on the other hand, they are supposed to be treated to a full civilian trial, with bewigged defence barristers hired at public expense to speak on their behalf.


There is a serious problem with the latter course: civilian trials are designed for civilian offences, where evidence is relatively easy to amass and witnesses relatively easy to obtain. War zones are a different matter. It is true that some jihadis will have helped prosecution lawyers considerably by filming their beheadings and posting them on YouTube. But in the absence of self-incriminating material, how could a team of prosecution lawyers in London be expected to interview and gather sufficient evidence from inside Isis’s fallen territory to secure a conviction, even if realistically we knew full well that the defendants had committed murders or aided and abetted them?

There is a danger that Isis fighters returned to Britain to face trial would find themselves being acquitted on lack of evidence, or convicted of only minor offences. Soon they would be free to return to the civilian population. This would present a serious risk to national security. We do have security services, of course, but not with the facility to keep a constant watch on hundreds of former Isis fighters. Around 800 Britons are believed to have travelled to Isis territory, of whom 400 are believed already to have returned. That is itself an alarming prospect, without their numbers being inflated with the hardcore of fighters who remained with Isis until the end.

Last autumn Max Hill, the government’s independent reviewer of terror legislation, suggested that some Isis fighters returning to Britain could be rehabilitated. It is not an enticing prospect. Perhaps some of those Britons who travelled to join Isis will have genuinely had a conversion to peace, but it is certain that many of them will not. They remain enemy combatants, albeit for an enemy which no longer has much of a physical manifestation. Isis has not gone for good, however. It remains an active influencer of the minds it has already poisoned, and a continued terrorist threat.

We should not as a country encourage or tolerate extra-judicial killing. If we do not respect the Geneva Convention, the damage to our national reputation will be such that it will make it much harder for our troops to operate abroad. But neither can we expect to deal with war criminals through our ordinary judicial system.

If there was ever a situation which demanded some legal innovation, this is surely it. The government should investigate the means by which Isis fighters can be brought to some kind of local justice, to be tried by the people whom until recently they were oppressing in such an inhumane manner. So long as there is some kind of judicial process, which we are able to observe, we will have respected the fighters’ human rights — something they so callously ignored with their victims.

How much better for the civilians who have lived under the yoke of Isis that they be involved with the trial and punishment of the group’s surviving fighters. Isis’s victims have lived under evil; it should now be part of their catharsis that they be trusted with the prosecution of their oppressors.

What to read next

Open goal: Britain must embrace all Brexit’s freedoms

Why Nato is more important than the EU for Britain

Press freedom in Britain is under attack - again

Britain really is ceasing to be a Christian country

Britain needs small government, not weak government. That means strong flood defences

A vote of confidence in Britain (even the bond markets agree)

Show comments

Comments

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

A colossal bore: Royal Opera's Carmen reviewed

What makes a champion jockey?

I liked Shape of Water well enough but Lady Bird is where it’s at

Reducing activities to their core misses the point

Cartoons

‘Straight on, then just follow the signs.’
‘Straight on, then just follow the signs.’
Nike snowboarding ramp
Nike snowboarding ramp
‘I thought we could spice things up so I popped into Oxfam.’
‘I thought we could spice things up so I popped into Oxfam.’
‘If your train set doesn’t work get it nationalised.’
‘If your train set doesn’t work get it nationalised.’
‘We need to find consensus – and destroy it.’
‘We need to find consensus – and destroy it.’
Man is lyng on therapist's couch, wearing a Napoleon hat and boots. Therapist says, "At least you don't think you're Donald Trump."
‘I’ve written my Brexit impact assessment report.’
‘I’ve written my Brexit impact assessment report.’
‘I see Rees-Mogg is in.’
‘I see Rees-Mogg is in.’
‘There goes the neighbourhood.’
‘There goes the neighbourhood.’
‘Remember, lads — no inappropriate touching.’
‘Remember, lads — no inappropriate touching.’
‘The BBC no longer trusts public opinion on European matters.’
‘The BBC no longer trusts public opinion on European matters.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Spectator
Sign up for 3 free articles
Or Subscribe: £12 for 12 weeks
Close