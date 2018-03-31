German manoeuvres

From ‘The great battle’, 30 March 1918: Since our last issue by far the greatest battle of the war has developed — a battle to which, for significance and size, history affords no parallel. It is being fought with such intensity and with such an exhausting use of men and munitions that we cannot suppose that there will be a prolonged crisis… When the battle is over the military situation will be radically changed… We shall know either that Germany has lost her gambler’s throw and that we can deal with her during the rest of the war with confidence and deliberation, or we shall know that we have got to begin the war, as it were, all over again.