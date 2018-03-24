Jeremy Corbyn’s hat and the art of photo manipulation

Spin doctors
The BBC has denied it photoshopped a Newsnight backdrop to make Jeremy Corbyn’s hat look more Russian. The art of doctoring photos is, appropriately enough, often credited to the Bolsheviks. One photo of Lenin in 1920 had Trotsky and Kamenev edited out after they fell from favour.
— Yet manipulating photos for political purposes really began 50 years earlier. One photo, an attempt to flatter Abraham Lincoln, had his head fixed on the body of a more shapely politician, John Colhoun.
— A photo of Ulysses S. Grant inspecting his troops on horseback has been exposed as being made of three different images.
Course work
Graduate salary data for degree courses is to be released. Which places are the best and worst at getting you a job? The percentage of 2008-09 graduates in further study or sustained work or both, five years on:
|HIGHEST </
|University of Chester
|
83.0
|University of Hull
|82.6
|Royal Veterinary College
|82.4
|Edge Hill University
|82.1
|University of Keele
|82.1
|LOWEST (ALL LONDON-BASED)
|School of Oriental and African Studies
|
61.3
|Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Drama
|
57.2
|Royal College of Music
|55.2
|Guildhall School of Music and Drama
|
54.4
|Conservatoire for Dance and Drama
|52.8
Source: Department for Education
High flyers
The Zoological Society of London warned that uncleaned bird feeders spread deadly avian diseases. Which bird populations have changed most since 1970?
|LOSERS % CHANGE
|Turtle dove
|
-98
|Willow tit
|-93
|Grey partridge
|92
|Corn bunting
|-90
|Tree sparrow
|-90
|WINNERS % CHANGE
|Greylag goose
|
+3,647
|Gadwall
|
+1,295
|Collared dove
|+799
|Black-tailed godwit
|
+739
|Avocet
|+703
Source: Defra
Old money
University lecturers continued a pensions dispute — but how much do pensioners get? Median weekly income in 2015-16 was £357 for the newly retired, £342 for under-75s, £258 for over-75s. Proportion with the following forms of income in 2015/16:
|State pension
|
97%
|Investment income
|
63%
|Occupational pension
|62%
|Income-related benefits
|
25%
|Personal pensions
|18%
|Part-time earnings
|
17%