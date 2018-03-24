 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Barometer

Jeremy Corbyn’s hat and the art of photo manipulation

24 March 2018

9:00 AM

24 March 2018

9:00 AM

Spin doctors

The BBC has denied it photoshopped a Newsnight backdrop to make Jeremy Corbyn’s hat look more Russian. The art of doctoring photos is, appropriately enough, often credited to the Bolsheviks. One photo of Lenin in 1920 had Trotsky and Kamenev edited out after they fell from favour.
— Yet manipulating photos for political purposes really began 50 years earlier. One photo, an attempt to flatter Abraham Lincoln, had his head fixed on the body of a more shapely politician, John Colhoun.
— A photo of Ulysses S. Grant inspecting his troops on horseback has been exposed as being made of three different images.

Course work

Graduate salary data for degree courses is to be released. Which places are the best and worst at getting you a job? The percentage of 2008-09 graduates in further study or sustained work or both, five years on:

HIGHEST </
University of Chester 83.0

 
University of Hull 82.6
Royal Veterinary College 82.4
Edge Hill University 82.1
University of Keele 82.1

 

LOWEST (ALL LONDON-BASED)
School of Oriental and African Studies 61.3

 
Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Drama 57.2

 
Royal College of Music 55.2
Guildhall School of Music and Drama 54.4

 
Conservatoire for Dance and Drama 52.8

Source: Department for Education

High flyers

The Zoological Society of London warned that uncleaned bird feeders spread deadly avian diseases. Which bird populations have changed most since 1970?

LOSERS % CHANGE
Turtle dove -98

 
Willow tit -93
Grey partridge 92
Corn bunting -90
Tree sparrow -90

 

WINNERS % CHANGE
Greylag goose +3,647

 
Gadwall +1,295

 
Collared dove +799
Black-tailed godwit +739

 
Avocet +703

Source: Defra

Old money

University lecturers continued a pensions dispute — but how much do pensioners get? Median weekly income in 2015-16 was £357 for the newly retired, £342 for under-75s, £258 for over-75s. Proportion with the following forms of income in 2015/16:

State pension 97%

 
Investment income 63%

 
Occupational pension 62%
Income-related benefits 25%

 
Personal pensions 18%
Part-time earnings 17%

 

See also

What to read next

Jeremy Corbyn banks on his holiday promise

‘Prepare for power,’ Jeremy Corbyn tells the Labour party conference

Jeremy Corbyn still cannot bear to condemn his fallen idols in Venezuela

Jeremy Corbyn’s takeover is complete – and the Tories are terrified

Letters: It pains me to admit it, but Corbyn represents the zeitgeist

Dire warnings of a Brexit university brain drain? They’re a myth

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

The murderer who got away – and the woman who died in pursuit

If Corbyn wins, emigrating to Israel is my clear escape route

The BBC admit they’re not ready to switch off analogue radio

Has Provence cured my cancer?

Cartoons

‘I enjoy living hand to mouth.’
‘I enjoy living hand to mouth.’
‘As you can see, Gerald here is deeply religious.’
‘As you can see, Gerald here is deeply religious.’
‘We want it to make up its own mind.’
‘We want it to make up its own mind.’
‘I’ll take those three.’
‘I’ll take those three.’
‘And your partner — is he locally sourced?’
‘And your partner — is he locally sourced?’
‘Relax – the Novichok will get you before the cyber attack.’
‘Relax – the Novichok will get you before the cyber attack.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close