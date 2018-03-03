 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Arts

Oscars 2018: and the winners are…

3 March 2018

12:00 PM

3 March 2018

12:00 PM

Tomorrow night, TV viewers will take to their couches for a night of Hollywood glamour, razzmatazz and gross hypocrisy. A bunch of vain halfwits who make millions waving guns around or taking off their clothes will preach to us about gun control and sexual morality. Yes, it’s the 493rd annual Oscar Awards.

I have the envelope in my hand, ladies and gentlemen, and there’s enough coke in it to see us through the after-party after the after-party. And the Oscar goes to…

Best Picture: ‘Harvey’s Fall’.

Harvey is a piggish producer who hangs out with the Clintons and assaults women in hotel rooms. Suddenly, he vanishes. Ben Affleck plays his son, an alcoholic gambler, who tours the rehab facilities of Arizona looking for clues. Will Harvey turn it around by promising that if he gets a second chance, he’ll go after the NRA?

Best Male Actor: Dustin Hoffman, in ‘Entitlement’.

A classic performance from Hoffman, playing against type as a past-it old ham who bullies and gropes young women and has the social skills of Rain Man. Variety praised Hoffman’s ‘sensitive butt-fondling’ and ‘tit-squeezing delivery’.

Best Female Actor: Gwyneth Paltrow, in ‘Goop’.

We thought we’d lost Paltrow to the shopping channels, but she charmed the dirty old men of the Academy by playing a single-mother colonic irrigation technician who’s not afraid to roll up her sleeves and get her hands dirty.


Best Supporting Male Actor: Quentin Tarantino, in ‘The Enabler’.

Tarantino gave an unforgettable performance as a director who spent most of the Nineties in a jacuzzi, but now says he can’t remember what happened.

Best Supporting Female Actor: Uma Thurman, in ‘Car Crash’.

A heart-rending, leg-breaking turn from Thurman as a young actress who’s maimed on set because the director insists she does her own stunts.

Best Screenplay: Ronan Farrow, for ‘Woody Hall’.

No one in Hollywood or Manhattan saw the twist in the plot of ‘Woody Hall’ coming, even if everyone else had for years. ‘Woody Hall’ begins as a family comedy, but it takes a dark turn. Woody, a stand-up comic who thinks he’s a philosopher, is the adoptive father of sixteen children. When the family gathers around the Hanukkah Tree, his son accuses him of molestation. Woody gets away it: he can prove he was on honeymoon with his stepdaughter at the time.

Best Animation: Clint Eastwood, for ‘Walking Without A Stick’

Clint Eastwood began his career in silent movies. His voice is now so weak that he’s ending his career in them too. The scene in which Eastwood garrotes a terrorist with a catheter tube brought tears to the Academy’s eyes.

Most Patronized Black Actor:

The Oscar for the most patronized performer of African American descent is a tough one to call. Morgan Freeman usually gets the most whoops from the almost entirely white audience, but he took last year off for tax reasons. The Oscar goes to Oprah Winfrey, for her content-free but gratuitously whoopable performance in ‘Madame President’.

Best Original Soundtrack: Roman Polanski, for ‘Sleazeball’.

Polanski recorded this Seventies-themed soundtrack in a studio in France because the police will arrest him if he ever comes back to America. Jack Nicholson will collect the Oscar on Polanski’s behalf.

Best Foreign Film: The Italian Hand Job.

Critics and boarding school head teachers loved this coming of age story from the acclaimed Italian director Paedo Fantasia. In this simple but appealing family drama, a lithe young American boy travels to Italy and gets shagged by a much older man while his wife watches. An American adaptation is in works. In that, a lithe young girl travels to Los Angeles and is sexually exploited by a series of film producers. Working title, ‘Business As Usual’.

See also

What to read next

I hate to admit it, but Spike Lee is right about the Oscars and racism

Turn this play into a film and it’ll win Oscars – Hollywood can’t resist a posh Brit battling disability

The Oscars surrender to the golden age of protest

Oscars goodie bags should take a tip from the Roman emperors

Girls having mums. That’s where it’s at: Saoirse Ronan as Lady Bird and Laurie Metcalf as Marion

I liked Shape of Water well enough but Lady Bird is where it’s at

The dangers of taking a blind friend to see Fifty Shades of Grey

Show comments

Comments

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Culture House Daily

Books Podcast: Jay Heinrichs’ How To Argue With A Cat

How the spirit of The Spectator dates back to 1711

Hollywood stars have lost their shine

How the MeToo movement is affecting YouToo

‘I never had anything against Nancy’: coffee and cookies with Tonya Harding

Churchill did not have an affair – so don’t fall for Channel 4’s spin

LATEST FROM APOLLO

The International Art Magazine

Editor’s Choice

Paying homage to the seated diva: a still from the 2016 documentary about La Chana

Louise Levene meets the tormented queen of flamenco, who bewitched Dali & Peter Sellers

Saul Bellow (centre): ‘He said he felt like Valjean, pursued by Inspector Javert through the sewers of Paris,’ says James Atlas. Above and left: Graham Greene and Anthony Powell were both better biographers than biographees

Biography is a thoroughly reprehensible genre

I didn’t realise Petra was an ad for Merkel’s immigration policy: Civilisations reviewed

The ruins of Dougga, Tunisia convinced Ibn Khaldun that North Africa had once been extremely prosperous and heavily populated

How a 14th-century Arab thinker influenced Ronald Reagan’s fiscal policy

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Spectator
Sign up for 3 free articles
Or Subscribe: £12 for 12 weeks
Close