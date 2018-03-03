The ageing rock stars who go on and on

Ageing rockers

The Rolling Stones announced their first live shows for five years. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards (both 74), Charlie Watts (76) and Ronnie Wood (70) are not alone rocking on into their eighth decades. Other septuagenarians you can hear live in 2018:

— Elton John (70) unveiled a farewell tour.

Paul Simon (76) says that four concerts in the US this year will be his last.

— Bob Dylan (76) announced 15 European concerts.

— Rod Stewart (73) has six live shows booked for Las Vegas.

— The Who’s surviving members Roger Daltrey (73) and Pete Townshend (72) will be playing 18 dates in 2018, quite possibly belting out Townshend’s famous line: ‘Hope I die before I get old.’



Taught at home

The parents of a girl who stars in the West End musical Matilda but does not attend school said they would go to jail rather than meet Westminster council’s demands to comply with rules on home education. Some estimates for home-schooling:



UK

FOI request to 190 local authorities in 2015 suggested that at least 36,600 children are being home-schooled.

US

National Center for Education Statistics reported in 2013 that 1.77 million children are home-schooled — between 3 and 4 per cent of the school-age population.

Canada

HSLDA has reported that 50,000 children are home-educated, less than 1 per cent of the school age population.

Australia

Queensland University of Technology estimates a figure of 15,000, 0.25 per cent of the school age population.

France

a figure of 5,000 has been reported by organisations which represent home-schoolers.

In Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Sweden, home-schooling is illegal apart from in exceptional circumstances.



How boxers die

Boxer Scott Westgarth died after winning a fight. The Journal of Combative Sport published an analysis of 923 boxers’ deaths between the 1890s and 2007.

— The most fatal decade was the 1920s, with 191 deaths.

— The peak of deaths occurred in the sixth round of fights, in which 95 died.

— The weight category with the most deaths was lightweight, of which 127 boxers died.

— In 75 per cent of cases the boxer fell to the ground and did not get up. In 5 per cent of cases, symptoms of fatal injuries did not show until a week or more after the fight.

— Evidence from the US puts the death rate at 13.9 per million participations (i.e. one boxer taking part in one fight).