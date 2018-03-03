 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Barometer

The ageing rock stars who go on and on

Also in Barometer: the truth about home-schooling and how boxers die

3 March 2018

9:00 AM

3 March 2018

9:00 AM

Ageing rockers

The Rolling Stones announced their first live shows for five years. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards (both 74), Charlie Watts (76) and Ronnie Wood (70) are not alone rocking on into their eighth decades. Other septuagenarians you can hear live in 2018:
— Elton John (70) unveiled a farewell tour.
Paul Simon (76) says that four concerts in the US this year will be his last.
— Bob Dylan (76) announced 15 European concerts.
— Rod Stewart (73) has six live shows booked for Las Vegas.
— The Who’s surviving members Roger Daltrey (73) and Pete Townshend (72) will be playing 18 dates in 2018, quite possibly belting out Townshend’s famous line: ‘Hope I die before I get old.’
 

Taught at home

The parents of a girl who stars in the West End musical Matilda but does not attend school said they would go to jail rather than meet Westminster council’s demands to comply with rules on home education. Some estimates for home-schooling:
 
UK   
FOI request to 190 local authorities in 2015 suggested that at least 36,600 children are being home-schooled.
US       
National Center for Education Statistics reported in 2013 that 1.77 million children are home-schooled — between 3 and 4 per cent of the school-age population.
Canada                
HSLDA has reported that 50,000 children are home-educated, less than 1 per cent of the school age population.
Australia
Queensland University of Technology estimates a figure of 15,000, 0.25 per cent of the school age population.
France
a figure of 5,000 has been reported by organisations which represent home-schoolers.
In Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Sweden, home-schooling is illegal apart from in exceptional circumstances.
 

How boxers die

Boxer Scott Westgarth died after winning a fight. The Journal of Combative Sport published an analysis of 923 boxers’ deaths between the 1890s and 2007.
— The most fatal decade was the 1920s, with 191 deaths.
— The peak of deaths occurred in the sixth round of fights, in which 95 died.
— The weight category with the most deaths was lightweight, of which 127 boxers died.
— In 75 per cent of cases the boxer fell to the ground and did not get up. In 5 per cent of cases, symptoms of fatal injuries did not show until a week or more after the fight.
— Evidence from the US puts the death rate at 13.9 per million participations (i.e. one boxer taking part in one fight).

What to read next

Dire warnings of a Brexit university brain drain? They’re a myth

Ikea’s founder was a billionaire skinflint – but others were even worse

How to get the Winter Olympics experience at home

Are these the coldest Winter Olympics ever?

Barometer

What past Buckingham Palace renovations cost (and who paid)

Show comments

Comments

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Troy managed to descend into cliché even when nobody was actually using any words

Is Tegucigalpa the crime capital of the world?

I can’t live without Jane Fonda

Spain has effectively obliterated Franco’s memory

Cartoons

‘Great news! We’ll no longer be the byword for spineless European U-turns.’
‘Great news! We’ll no longer be the byword for spineless European U-turns.’
‘They’re easier to come by than chickens.’
‘They’re easier to come by than chickens.’
‘Your father’s opted out of a dignified retirement.’
‘Your father’s opted out of a dignified retirement.’
‘We started off in full alignment but have subsequently diverged.’
‘We started off in full alignment but have subsequently diverged.’
‘Before I say “Yes”, I’d like to carry out a risk assessment.’
‘Before I say “Yes”, I’d like to carry out a risk assessment.’
‘Today’s reading is the parable of the fully vetted Samaritan.’
‘Today’s reading is the parable of the fully vetted Samaritan.’
‘I think you’ll find I’m training for the luge.’
‘I think you’ll find I’m training for the luge.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Spectator
Sign up for 3 free articles
Or Subscribe: £12 for 12 weeks
Close