May Restaurant of the Month

30 April 2018

30 April 2018

The Spectator’s restaurant of the month is Rivea London

 “Rivea London reveals the pleasure of simple things from the French and Italian Rivieras,” says Alain Ducasse
 
Rivea London is the restaurant from chef and restaurateur Alain Ducasse, who has chosen the Bulgari Hotel, London as the setting for his informal restaurant inspired by the vibrant food markets in Italy and Provence.
 
The menu incorporates the classic flavours and vivid colours of the Riviera, with a focus on simple creations and the best ingredients, particularly vegetables. Alongside a myriad of local produce, specialist products including cured meats and olive oil from Italy are part of the experience.
 
The elegant yet laid-back dining room has been designed by noted Italian architect and designer Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and Partners.
 
Spectator Members Offer
 
Spectator subscribers will receive a complimentary glass of champagne when they book in May.
 
Please call +44 (0)207 151 1025 to book quoting ‘SPEC-MAY18’
 
Address: Rivea London, Bulgari Hotel London, 171 Knightsbridge, London, SW7 1DW

Cartoons

‘We understand that nanny and baby are doing fine.’
‘When global warming hits, Narnia is all yours.’
‘What will we do if it’s not a disaster?’
‘Have you tried greed?’
‘Don’t. I’m wearing the same outfit.’
‘Storks went out ages ago.’
‘Surely you haven’t given up writing your memoirs already?’
‘Say, “Aaaaaargh!”’
‘Hello again...’
‘Half the vowels are missing…’
