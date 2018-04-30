May Restaurant of the Month

The Spectator’s restaurant of the month is Rivea London

“Rivea London reveals the pleasure of simple things from the French and Italian Rivieras,” says Alain Ducasse



Rivea London is the restaurant from chef and restaurateur Alain Ducasse, who has chosen the Bulgari Hotel, London as the setting for his informal restaurant inspired by the vibrant food markets in Italy and Provence.



The menu incorporates the classic flavours and vivid colours of the Riviera, with a focus on simple creations and the best ingredients, particularly vegetables. Alongside a myriad of local produce, specialist products including cured meats and olive oil from Italy are part of the experience.



The elegant yet laid-back dining room has been designed by noted Italian architect and designer Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and Partners.



Address: Rivea London, Bulgari Hotel London, 171 Knightsbridge, London, SW7 1DW