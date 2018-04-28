Worried about owning your own home? You should be

Kill or cure

An anti-war protester on a march against the Syrian missile attacks claimed that President Assad couldn’t be a bad man because ‘he’s a doctor, for heaven’s sake’. Some other qualified medics who provide counter-evidence for this theory:

— Dr Harold Shipman GP in Hyde, Manchester, convicted of 15 murders in 2000, though it is thought that he may have killed more than 250 patients.

— Dr Crippen US-trained homeopath and ear and eye specialist who dispensed medicines, though his qualifications were not recognised in Britain. He was hanged in 1910 for murdering his wife.

— Josef Mengele Gained a PhD in anthropology, researched genetics, then gained a doctorate in medicine before taking a job as physician at Auschwitz.

Windie days

Overzealous Home Office officials are accused of unfairly targeting the post-war ‘Windrush generation’ by demanding that they prove their right to live in Britain. How large is this generation?

— West Indies immigration peaked in 1955-1962 , averaging 32,850 arrivals a year.

— Controls after 1962 reduced this to 15,000 by 1966 and 5,000 by 1971.

— Successive censuses recorded UK residents with a birthplace in West Indies (first figure) and their UK-born children.

1st generation / 2nd generation 1951 17,218 / N/A 1961 173,659 / 26,000

1966 330,780 / 50,000

1971 304,070 / 244,000

1981 295,179 / 250,000







Toxic dump

How is the world getting on at destroying stocks of chemical weapons? (In tonnes)

Declared / Destroyed VX nerve agent 19,586 / 19,162 Mustard gas 17,439 / 15,033

Sarin 15,047 / 14,022

Soman 9,057 / 8,803

Lewisite 6,746 / 6,617



Home nations

The Resolution Foundation suggested that a third of Britons born between 1980 and 1996 will never own their own home. Which European countries have the highest and lowest rates of homeownership?

Highest Romania 96.2% Slovakia 90.3%

Lithuania 89.9%

Croatia 89.7%

Hungary 88.2%



Lowest Switzerland 44.5% Germany 52.5%

Turkey 61.1%

Denmark 63.3%

UK 64.4%



Source: Eurostat