Worried about owning your own home? You should be

Kill or cure
An anti-war protester on a march against the Syrian missile attacks claimed that President Assad couldn’t be a bad man because ‘he’s a doctor, for heaven’s sake’. Some other qualified medics who provide counter-evidence for this theory:
— Dr Harold Shipman GP in Hyde, Manchester, convicted of 15 murders in 2000, though it is thought that he may have killed more than 250 patients.
— Dr Crippen US-trained homeopath and ear and eye specialist who dispensed medicines, though his qualifications were not recognised in Britain. He was hanged in 1910 for murdering his wife.
— Josef Mengele Gained a PhD in anthropology, researched genetics, then gained a doctorate in medicine before taking a job as physician at Auschwitz.
Windie days
Overzealous Home Office officials are accused of unfairly targeting the post-war ‘Windrush generation’ by demanding that they prove their right to live in Britain. How large is this generation?
— West Indies immigration peaked in 1955-1962 , averaging 32,850 arrivals a year.
— Controls after 1962 reduced this to 15,000 by 1966 and 5,000 by 1971.
— Successive censuses recorded UK residents with a birthplace in West Indies (first figure) and their UK-born children.
|1st generation / 2nd generation
|1951
|17,218 / N/A
|1961
|173,659 / 26,000
|1966
|330,780 / 50,000
|1971
|304,070 / 244,000
|1981
|295,179 / 250,000
Toxic dump
How is the world getting on at destroying stocks of chemical weapons? (In tonnes)
|Declared / Destroyed
|VX nerve agent
|19,586 / 19,162
|Mustard gas
|17,439 / 15,033
|Sarin
|15,047 / 14,022
|Soman
|9,057 / 8,803
|Lewisite
|6,746 / 6,617
Home nations
The Resolution Foundation suggested that a third of Britons born between 1980 and 1996 will never own their own home. Which European countries have the highest and lowest rates of homeownership?
|Highest
|Romania
|96.2%
|Slovakia
|90.3%
|Lithuania
|89.9%
|Croatia
|89.7%
|Hungary
|88.2%
|Lowest
|Switzerland
|44.5%
|Germany
|52.5%
|Turkey
|61.1%
|Denmark
|63.3%
|UK
|64.4%
Source: Eurostat