 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

From The Archives

All peril on the Western Front

Soldier standing guard during a German gas attack (image: Getty)

12 May 2018

9:00 AM

12 May 2018

9:00 AM

From ‘The situation on the Western Front in light of the Paris speech’, 11 May 1918: Instead of the Western Front proving impenetrable, the enemy has penetrated it, and brought us nearer a position of peril than we have been in since the retreat from Mons. There has been ‘real unity in the war direction of the Allied countries,’ but even if it may be an advantage per se, which we are not going to deny, it has proved a very poor substitute for Brigades and Divisions… Our line has been broken in, not from any want of so-called good Staff work, or from any failure on the part of our men, or from bad generalship, but simply and solely because if in modern war 14 Divisions are opposed by 50, the 14 must sooner or later succumb.

 

What to read next

From the archives: W.G. Grace’s legacy on the Western Front

When George V fell on the Western Front

The staple of our strength

(Photo: Getty)

Capitalism for all

The death of Pope Pius X

Churchill: no motive 'except that of personal advancement'

Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Why can’t podcasts be more like Radio 4?

We still live in the age of dinosaurs

Forget your data – it’s your DNA privacy you should be worried about

Shirtmaker Simone Abbarchi

Cartoons

‘Oh no! Hard boarders!’
‘Oh no! Hard boarders!’
‘It might look weird, but the kids can’t keep their eyes off me.’
‘It might look weird, but the kids can’t keep their eyes off me.’
‘I’m getting smoky tones...’
‘I’m getting smoky tones...’
‘Fancy coming over to my office to Netflix and panic?’
‘In future, try not to leave your porridge unattended.’
‘In future, try not to leave your porridge unattended.’
‘My millennial sexbot wants to remain celibate.’
‘My millennial sexbot wants to remain celibate.’
‘You’ll find yourself splitting a long journey.’
‘You’ll find yourself splitting a long journey.’
‘Don’t wake him up. Sleepwalking is the only exercise he gets.’
‘Don’t wake him up. Sleepwalking is the only exercise he gets.’
Rapunzel has a bad hair day
Rapunzel has a bad hair day
‘It’s not punk, it’s plastic pollution.’
‘It’s not punk, it’s plastic pollution.’
‘It’s safer than putting it in TSB.’
‘It’s safer than putting it in TSB.’
‘I’m into identity politics.’
‘I’m into identity politics.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close