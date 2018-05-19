 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Ancient and modern

Brexit and sovereignty

19 May 2018

9:00 AM

19 May 2018

9:00 AM

Brexiteers argue for ‘sovereignty’, i.e. that Brexit should release us entirely from the grip of Europe, leaving us free to make our own way in the world. But it is our democratically elected parliament that is sovereign, and if it decides to hand over some of that decision-making power to external bodies, so be it. Romans would have seen larger issues here.

The Latin for ‘sovereignty’ was maiestas (our ‘majesty’) which meant at root ‘superiority’. Cicero said of it that ‘maiestas lies in the esteem accorded to the authority and name of the Roman people’.


This maiestas manifested itself in various ways. There were the law-making people’s assemblies, with the power to appoint its leaders; the authority of the senate and of the consuls; the military might of Rome; the libertas of Rome, bowing to no one else’s will, and of its citizens and their families, with legal protection to live their lives freely, as they chose, in accordance with the law and the famous mores — customs, values — of their ancestors; even the power of the senate to suspend law in emergencies; and behind it all lay the (to Romans) manifest will of the gods, which had made Rome what it was.

This republican ‘sovereignty’, then, could not be located in any one person or institution. It emerged collectively through Rome’s laws, assemblies, offices, institutions, customs, personal ties and obligations, and social and religious practices. But throughout ran a single thread: in the absence of a single source of final power, Rome’s maiestas was communal and indivisible.

That notion of sovereignty maps rather well on to our bolshy British sense of it. It covers everything about being British. And that is why parliament is not at liberty to outsource our sovereignty to an alien power such as the EU. If parliament cannot say ‘no’ when it so chooses (to the EU or anyone else), it is not sovereign; and because the tentacles of the EU reach so wide and deep into our national life, a parliament in hock to it ultimately puts our whole way of life at risk.

What to read next

Transgenderism and the Iliad

Alfie Evans and the ancient matter of life and death

Ancient & modern

Ancient & modern

Ancient & modern

Ancient & modern

Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

What the education system needs is more marketisation, not less

We still live in the age of dinosaurs

Northern, posh and Brummie are the only accents we recognise

A short history of tap

Cartoons

‘The gammon’s off.’
‘The gammon’s off.’
‘Apparently it’s Peak Corbyn.’
‘Apparently it’s Peak Corbyn.’
‘OMG, we’re rich!’
‘OMG, we’re rich!’
‘I liked the way she didn’t hug me.’
‘I liked the way she didn’t hug me.’
‘I’m sorry kids. I don’t know how to build a meaningful Brexit.’
‘I’m sorry kids. I don’t know how to build a meaningful Brexit.’
‘There’s always the Swiss option.’
‘There’s always the Swiss option.’
‘Look mum — Kim Kardashian!’
‘Look mum — Kim Kardashian!’
‘Oh no! Hard boarders!’
‘Oh no! Hard boarders!’
‘It might look weird, but the kids can’t keep their eyes off me.’
‘It might look weird, but the kids can’t keep their eyes off me.’
‘I’m getting smoky tones...’
‘I’m getting smoky tones...’
‘Fancy coming over to my office to Netflix and panic?’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close