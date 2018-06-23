 Skip to Content
Subscribe: try a month free Subscribe

Barometer

Barometer: Trespassing, healthcare and David Dimbleby’s retirement

23 June 2018

9:00 AM

23 June 2018

9:00 AM

Well oiled

The government last week ordered a review into the medical use of cannabis. Some cannabis oil available on the internet:
— Hemp oil for pain relief. ‘Great peppermint flavour. Promotes overall health and wellness when combined with a regular workout routine and diet.’ $24.97
— Ultra hemp 500 oil drops. ‘Helps with anxiety, chronic pain, sleep, mood, skin and hair. Boosts immunity, sharpens brain function and helps with sleep.’ $36.98
— Heaven’s Bounty ultra refined premium hemp oil. ‘Better sleep, healthy skin and smooth hair… no earthy aftertaste.’ $39.99

Track trespassers

Three graffiti artists were killed by a train in south London. Where did people most trespass on railways in 2016?

London 1,455
North West 1,142
Yorkshire and Humberside 931
Scotland 710
West Midlands 588
South West 553
Wales 524

Source: British Transport Police

Healthy numbers

How much did we spend (per capita in US$) on healthcare in 2016 compared with other G7 countries?

US 9,892
Germany 5,550
Canada 4,752
France 4,600
Japan 4,519
UK 4,192
Italy 3,391

Source: OECD

In the long run

David Dimbleby announced his retirement as Question Time presenter after 25 years. He might be nearly 80 but he is wet behind the ears compared with some presenters. Some others who have stayed the course:
— John Humphrys has notched up 31 years as a presenter of the Today programme.
— Ken Bruce is often mentioned as Britain’s longest-serving radio presenter although he managed only 18 years in the same slot, presenting Radio 2’s mid-morning show between 1992 and 2010.
— In December, Nicholas Parsons, 94, reached the 50th anniversary of the first recording of Just a Minute, although the show runs in series rather than every week.
— For a weekly programme, Stan Ambrose can still claim the record. He presented Folkscene on BBC Radio Merseyside from 1967 for 49 years until his death two years ago aged 86.

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

David Cameron’s memoirs are worth just a third of Tony Blair’s

Barometer

The bits of Magna Carta that David Cameron won’t want taught in schools

Barometer

Barometer

David Cameron’s not the only one in trouble over morris dancing

Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

The best album of the year so far, by some margin

Alexander Calder was a volcano of invention

The excitement of emigrating on your own as a child

Meet ‘the queen of shitty robots’

Cartoons

‘Can you bite my nails? I’m a vegetarian.’
‘Can you bite my nails? I’m a vegetarian.’
‘The exits are here, here, here…’
‘The exits are here, here, here…’
‘I had the full English.’
‘I had the full English.’
‘Yeah, cool, whatever...’
‘Yeah, cool, whatever...’
‘Are you sure this isn’t Russian money?’
‘Are you sure this isn’t Russian money?’
‘It’s not called “upskirting”, madam — it’s called “architrave”.’
‘It’s not called “upskirting”, madam — it’s called “architrave”.’
‘The shower isn’t working!’
‘The shower isn’t working!’
‘Do you think he’s noticed we’re abroad?’
‘Do you think he’s noticed we’re abroad?’
‘Peter Stringfellow has left you all his clubs.’
‘Peter Stringfellow has left you all his clubs.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close