Barometer: Trespassing, healthcare and David Dimbleby’s retirement

Well oiled

The government last week ordered a review into the medical use of cannabis. Some cannabis oil available on the internet:

— Hemp oil for pain relief. ‘Great peppermint flavour. Promotes overall health and wellness when combined with a regular workout routine and diet.’ $24.97

— Ultra hemp 500 oil drops. ‘Helps with anxiety, chronic pain, sleep, mood, skin and hair. Boosts immunity, sharpens brain function and helps with sleep.’ $36.98

— Heaven’s Bounty ultra refined premium hemp oil. ‘Better sleep, healthy skin and smooth hair… no earthy aftertaste.’ $39.99

Track trespassers

Three graffiti artists were killed by a train in south London. Where did people most trespass on railways in 2016?

London 1,455 North West 1,142 Yorkshire and Humberside 931 Scotland 710 West Midlands 588 South West 553 Wales 524





Source: British Transport Police

Healthy numbers

How much did we spend (per capita in US$) on healthcare in 2016 compared with other G7 countries?

US 9,892 Germany 5,550 Canada 4,752 France 4,600 Japan 4,519 UK 4,192 Italy 3,391

Source: OECD

In the long run

David Dimbleby announced his retirement as Question Time presenter after 25 years. He might be nearly 80 but he is wet behind the ears compared with some presenters. Some others who have stayed the course:

— John Humphrys has notched up 31 years as a presenter of the Today programme.

— Ken Bruce is often mentioned as Britain’s longest-serving radio presenter although he managed only 18 years in the same slot, presenting Radio 2’s mid-morning show between 1992 and 2010.

— In December, Nicholas Parsons, 94, reached the 50th anniversary of the first recording of Just a Minute, although the show runs in series rather than every week.

— For a weekly programme, Stan Ambrose can still claim the record. He presented Folkscene on BBC Radio Merseyside from 1967 for 49 years until his death two years ago aged 86.