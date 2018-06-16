From the archive: the future of Scandinavia

From ‘The Baltic question’, 15 June 1918: The future of Scandinavia and the Baltic must depend on the outcome of the war. If indeed Germany were to emerge victorious, then all the evils on which the pessimists delight to ponder would come to pass… The Baltic would be a German lake, and its commerce would be a German monopoly. Swedes and Danes and Norwegians would gradually be converted by Prussian schoolmasters and Prussian police into docile Germans, and their distinctive civilisations and literatures would disappear. Such is the prospect if the Allies were to fail in their task. But, fortunately for Scandinavia and for the rest of the world, the Allies will not fail.