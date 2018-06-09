There are too many women on Radio 4 and they’re always moaning

‘We have a specious relationship.’

‘He demands his democratic right to draw a phallus on a ballot paper.’

‘I thought I was dead, but it turned out I was just living in Surrey.’

‘I think you’ve had quite enough, dear… you’re beginning to sound like Jean-Claude Juncker.’

‘Waiter – is the fly in my soup locally sourced?’

‘At last, one that’s just right.’

‘The tower’s fine but the country’s collapsing.’

‘It’s so nice being able to bring Leavers and Remainers together.’