Which town is most proud to be English?

Ready for take-off?
That Heathrow timeline in full:
1949 Labour government proposes an additional two runways for newly opened Heathrow airport.
1990 Conservative government publishes plan for third runway.
2003 Labour government produces white paper proposing short third runway, involving demolition of 700 homes.
2007 Consultation begins.
2009 Gordon Brown decides to go ahead with third runway.
2010 David Cameron elected on promise to ditch third runway, ‘no ifs, no buts’.
2012 Cameron commissions Sir Howard Davies to look into airport expansion.
2015 Davies recommends a third runway.
2016 Theresa May’s cabinet decides to go ahead with third runway.
2018 Theresa May’s cabinet re-decides to go ahead with third runway.
Time and money
The inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire could last years. What have been the most expensive public inquiries in recent times?
|Bloody Sunday
|£191.5m, 12.5 years
|Rosemary Nelson (N Ireland)
|£46.5m, 6.5 years
|Robert Hamill (also NI)
|£33m, 7 years
|Billy Wright (also NI)
|£30.5m, 6 years
|Harold Shipman Inquiry
|£21m, 4 years
|Chilcott Inquiry
|£13m, 8 years
|Leveson Inquiry
|£5.4m, 1 year
Track records
Which train companies run the greatest and least number of late trains?
% of services cancelled or seriously late
|HIGHEST
|First Hull Trains
|13.0
|Grand Central
|11.2
|TransPennine
|10.1
|Virgin East Coast
|8.8
|LOWEST
|Chiltern
|1.6
|Merseyrail
|1,8
|East Midlands
|1.9
|South Western
|2.2
Source: Network Rail
Pride of place
Where are people proudest to be English?
|MOST PROUD
|Boston, Lincs
|73%
|Castle Point, Essex
|71%
|W Norfolk and N/NE Lincs
|70%
|Carlisle and East Riding of Yorks
|68%
|LEAST PROUD
|Hackney
|37%
|Lambeth
|38%
|Tower Hamlets
|40%
|Southwark
|42%
|Westminster
|43%
Source: YouGov
