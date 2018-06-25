 Skip to Content
Subscribe: try a month free Subscribe

Wine Events

Winemaker’s Lunch with Château Léoube

25 June 2018

11:38 AM

25 June 2018

11:38 AM

Join us in the Spectator boardroom on Friday 27 July 2018 for the next in our series of Spectator Winemaker Lunches with Jerome Pernot, overseas sales director of Château Léoube, the Provencal estate famed for its organic red, white, rosé and sparkling wines, and olive oils.

Domaine de Léoube and its château are owned by Lord and Lady Bamford who famously founded Daylesford Organic – one of the UK’s most sustainable farms – over forty years ago. At the Winemaker Lunch, we will be drinking wines from Château Léoube and eating specially matched dishes from Daylesford Organic.

Jerome Pernot will discuss and present the traditional method Sparkling de Léoube, the Rosé de Léoube, the Secret de Léoube, the Léoube La Londe and the inimitable and much lauded red Léoube Collector made from 100 per cent Cabernet Franc.


To buy tickets, head to the Spectator Shop.

Book now to avoid disappointment!

Friday 22 June | 12.30pm | £80

For more on Château Léoube visit www.chateauleoube.com

Tickets will not be sent out before the event. A receipt will be sent either via email or post and your name will be on the guest list.

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

Winemaker’s Lunch with Ramón Bilbao

Review: Winemaker’s Lunch with Chapel Down

Our lunch with Massaya

Our lunch with Pol Roger

Our lunch with Olivier Humbrecht

Our lunch with Vega Sicilia

Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Cancer? I wouldn’t have missed it for the world

The excitement of emigrating on your own as a child

Dickens and Agatha Christie made my childhood bearable

This adaptation of Miss Julie is a textbook lesson in how to kill a classic

Cartoons

‘Can you bite my nails? I’m a vegetarian.’
‘Can you bite my nails? I’m a vegetarian.’
‘The exits are here, here, here…’
‘The exits are here, here, here…’
‘I had the full English.’
‘I had the full English.’
‘Yeah, cool, whatever...’
‘Yeah, cool, whatever...’
‘Are you sure this isn’t Russian money?’
‘Are you sure this isn’t Russian money?’
‘It’s not called “upskirting”, madam — it’s called “architrave”.’
‘It’s not called “upskirting”, madam — it’s called “architrave”.’
‘The shower isn’t working!’
‘The shower isn’t working!’
‘Do you think he’s noticed we’re abroad?’
‘Do you think he’s noticed we’re abroad?’
‘Peter Stringfellow has left you all his clubs.’
‘Peter Stringfellow has left you all his clubs.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close