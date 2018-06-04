Winemaker’s Lunch with Peay Vineyards

Join us in the Spectator boardroom on Friday 22nd June 2018 for the next in our series of Spectator Winemaker Lunches with Andy Peay, sales and marketing director of family-run Peay Vineyards, producers of exquisite, organically-farmed wines in Sonoma County, California.

Having recently endured both floods and fires, these are interesting times for the winemakers of California and Andy is well placed to update us on how well the industry is faring in the aftermath.

He will be bringing with him some spectacular wines, too, and over an intimate, informal yet delicious four course cold lunch provided by Forman & Field, we will enjoy the 2014 Peay Vineyards Estate Chardonnay, the 2016 Peay Vineyards Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, the 2015 Peay Vineyards Scallop Shelf Estate Pinot Noir, the 2015 Peay Vineyards Ama Estate Pinot Noir, the 2014 Peay Vineyards Pomarium Estate Pinot Noir and the 2013 Peay Vineyards La Bruma Estate Syrah.

To buy tickets, head to the Spectator Shop.

Book now to avoid disappointment!

Friday 22 June | 12.30pm | £80

For more on Peay Vineyards visit www.peayvineyards.com.

Tickets will not be sent out before the event. A receipt will be sent either via email or post and your name will be on the guest list.