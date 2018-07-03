July Restaurant of the Month

The Spectator’s restaurant of the month is Rigo

Nestled in the heart of Parson’s Green, RIGO London is a celebration of modern fine dining without borders. Chef and founder Gonzalo Luzarraga draws on the flavours and ingredients of his native Piedmont in Northern Italy, as well as childhood summers spent in San Sebastian.

Elevating authentic ingredients and daring flavour combinations that cross cultural restrictions, RIGO has become a firm neighborhood favourite. The 22-seat restaurant is situated on the New King’s Road, with an atmospheric open kitchen leading through to a second, brighter dining room with pastel tones and mirrored walls. French doors lead out to a patio, an idyllic little suntrap which is open for lunch in the summer months.

Dishes include sea urchin bagna caòda, quail egg & fermented milk and fassona beef with sake, shitake, soya, chicory, and porcini brûlés chestnut cream, caramelised popcorn, black sesame.

Address : 277 New King’s Road, London SW6 4RD