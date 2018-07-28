The more extreme the left’s screeches, the greater the populist surge

The latest exciting news is that it may very soon be possible for surgeons to perform uterine transplants, so endowing a man who has ‘transitioned’ into being a strange approximation of a woman with the ability to gestate a child. And to give birth, after a fashion. The benighted child would need to be hacked out of the man’s midriff, because there’s not enough room down there for a child to come out naturally (yes, because he’s a man).

Sweden — the world leader in uterine transplants — is anxious to reclaim the title of the world’s most batshit crazy nation, which the Canadians and that simpering idiot Justin Trudeau currently have in their grasp. The uterus stuff will undoubtedly help. So, too, the fact that in some places, such as Gothenburg, transgendered women (i.e. men) are now allowed in women-only bathhouses and saunas — a policy that is comically at odds with the authorities’ desire to accede to the right of Muslim women to bathe without men being nearby.

This confluence of epic delusion plus politically correct doublethink would certainly convince me to give Sweden the coveted batshit award. I found out about the uterus business, incidentally, not because I tapped ‘uterus’ into Google in the hope of looking at one or two for a few minutes, by way of a weird sort of perversion, but because I tapped in ‘Swedish elections’ and this stuff came up at the same time.

It’s all good news as far as I am concerned. Few commentators will make a direct link between Swedish sawbones stapling uteruses into deeply troubled young men and the possible outcome of the Swedish general election in September, but I see one very clearly. Soaring in the polls are the Sweden Democrats, on a platform of no more immigration, opposition to the wilder demands of the LGBTQI lobby, and support for the church, state and traditional nuclear family. Show a Sweden Democrat a transitioned uterus and he or she will almost certainly put it back where it belongs, with or without anaesthetic.

Good. The more we hear about uterine transplants, and swimming baths closed off so that Somalian women can splash about while dressed as Darth Vader, the more the stock of the Sweden Democrats will rise. This increase is all the more remarkable given that they faced a media boycott (newspapers would not allow them to advertise) and the combined vilification of every other party in the country. But so strong is the populist surge in Sweden — as it is across Europe — that they may well win the most votes anyway. And remind everyone that the liberal democracies of the West, which we all love and cherish, can become very illiberal and not remotely democratic when the idiotic shibboleths of the liberal elite are challenged. Then it turns kinda fascisty.





For supporting evidence, I would direct you, m’lud, to the loathing and opprobrium and threats spewed out by the European Union at every populist party which has entered government on our continent, from Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic — via Budapest, Vienna, Prague, Bratislava, Munich and even Athens.

In general the rule is this: the more vacuously liberal the ruling elite, the bigger the surge for the populists, or for populist legislation. The latest two countries in Europe to ban the burka? Denmark and the Netherlands. The people of Europe, even the hand-wringers, have long since had enough. What we need in Sweden is a few uterine transplants just before the poll if possible. Go, Democrats, go!

And it’s not just Europe, either. As Spiked Online recently pointed out, support for the Republicans in the US is surging among young white men. Young men are supposed to vote Democrat, and that is indeed what they used to do. Spiked suggests that it is not the Donald who has won them over but the fact that they have been made averse to the leftist cause by the continual fusillades of hatred spewed at them by people and organisations who make a living out of their acquired victimhood.

The anti-white loathing is a case in point, but so is the anti-male loathing — such as in this closing passage from an article in that bastion of liberalism the Washington Post, under the headline ‘Why Can’t We Hate Men?’: ‘So men, if you really are #WithUs and would like us to not hate you for all the millennia of woe you have produced and benefited from, start with this: lean out so we can just stand up without being beaten down. Pledge to vote for feminist women only. Don’t run for office. Don’t be in charge of anything. Step away from the power. We got this. And please know that your crocodile tears won’t be wiped away by us any more. We have every right to hate you. You have done us wrong.’

The authoress is the Professor of Specious Gender-Related Guff at some third-rate university in New England, and a more embittered and deluded hag you would search hard to find. ‘Don’t be in charge of anything’ — you petulant child. And yet her demands are swallowed whole by the liberal establishment: every new appointment these days must be a woman, and preferably a woman of colour.

But still, bring them on. The more extreme the screeches from the victimhood left, the more likely it is that the US will see another four years of the Donald.

If the Trump team had any sense, they would demand that Black Lives Matter had their own TV slot every night. Although, given the existence of CNN, I suppose they do. As a caveat to Spiked’s thesis, it should be added that the young white men might also be impressed by an economy which is booming like it hasn’t done for 30 years.

But then the question. Why no populist revolt here? Just Brexit, and they are strangling that.