The Spectator Breakfast View of Royal Academy’s 250th Summer Exhibition

Grayson Perry RA coordinates the biggest, brightest and most colourful Summer Exhibition yet, in our 250th annual celebration of “art made now”.

Each summer our galleries are jam-packed with contemporary art made by internationally renowned artists and exciting new talent. This year, Grayson Perry RA and his committee of fellow artists have handpicked over 1,300 artworks in an array of mediums.





There’s a monumental sculpture by Anish Kapoor RA in our courtyard, and within the galleries you’ll find vast new works by David Hockney RA and Joana Vasconcelos. Artists Mona Hatoum and Tal R are shown alongside Royal Academicians including Wolfgang Tillmans, Mike Nelson, Tracey Emin and Rose Wylie, and Honorary Academicians Bruce Nauman and Ed Ruscha.

The exhibition extends across our newly-expanded cultural campus, with prints on display in The Sackler Wing of Galleries and a “room of humour” in the new Ronald and Rita McAulay Gallery featuring David Shrigley and Martin Parr. The art extravaganza even spills out into the streets of London’s West End, with an installation of over 200 flags designed by Royal Academicians.

