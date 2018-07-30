 Skip to Content
The Spectator Wine School 2018

30 July 2018

30 July 2018

To book for the full course from £359 please click here

We are delighted to announce that the Spectator Wine School’s eight week autumn term will start at 6.30pm on Wednesday 26 September in our boardroom at 22 Old Queen Street.


Drawing on the unrivalled expertise of our merchant partners (namely Corney & Barrow, FromVineyardsDirect, Mr Wheeler, Private Cellar and Yapp Bros) who will take turns to host the classes, we will begin with an introduction to wine, how it’s made and how to taste it and then, over successive Wednesdays, will look at all the major grape varieties and how and why they taste the way they do in their various major regions – both Old World and New.

Each class will last two hours (6.30pm-8.30pm) and eight wines will be tasted at each session. There will also be classes on fortified and dessert wines and a very special Pol Roger Champagne masterclass hosted by James Simpson MW. The term will end with a masterclass on spirits hosted by our drinks editor, Jonathan Ray whose new book on the subject – That’s the Spirit! – is published in November.

All the major grape varieties, wine regions and wine styles will be discussed and, by term’s end, students should know everything they need to know about this wonderful subject, having also drunk their fill of fine wine (spittoons are discouraged) and met and mingled with fellow Speccie readers.

Date
Class
Wednesday 26 September
Introduction to wine and how to taste
Wednesday 3 October
Sauvignon Blanc/Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot
Wednesday 10 October
Viognier/Chenin Blanc/Riesling/Syrah
Wednesday 17 October
Chardonnay/Pinot Noir
Wednesday 24 October
Mediterranean Grape Varieties
Wednesday 31 October
Fortified and Sweet wines
Wednesday 7 November
Pol Roger Champagne Masterclass
Wednesday 14 November
Spirits Masterclass

