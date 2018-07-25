 Skip to Content
Winemaker’s Lunch with Aristea Wines – Friday 21 September

25 July 2018

25 July 2018

Join us in the Spectator boardroom on Friday 21 September for the next Spectator Winemaker Lunch. We’ll be hosting Martin Krajewski and Matt Krone, owner and head winemaker respectively of Aristea, the new wine estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa, that’s had critics and consumers in raptures with their initial releases.


Martin, who also owns Ch. Séraphine in Pomerol and Clos Cantenac in Saint Emilion is the former owner of Ch. de Sours (the rosé estate in Bordeaux so loved by Spectator readers) whilst Matt is a 12th generation winemaker and consultant. We’re delighted that both of them can join us and that – over a fine, four course cold lunch provided by Forman & Field – they will be presenting their first ever vintages of the following wines: the 2015 Aristea Méthode Cap Classique Blanc, the 2016 Aristea Méthode Cap Classique Rosé, the 2016 Aristea Chardonnay, the 2017 Aristea Sauvignon Blanc/Semillon and the mighty 2015 Aristea Cabernet Sauvignon en magnum.

Spectator readers will be among the very first to taste these wines and this lunch promises to be hugely popular so do book promptly to avoid disappointment.

For more on Aristea Wines visit www.arisetawines.com

