 Skip to Content
Subscribe: try a month free Subscribe

Economic Disruptor Award In association with Julius Baer

2018 finalists – The Midlands

Finalist Speechmatics have developed speech recognition software that can understand any English accent in the world, even Jacob Rees-Mogg (Photo: Getty)

15 August 2018

2:38 PM

15 August 2018

2:38 PM

 

Black Pear’s principle activity is software research and development in the healthcare sector. Its greatest innovation has been the use of the public cloud to create an electronic ‘Shared Plan’ for patients.

 

Speechmatics has recently developed a unique AI-powered framework called ‘The Automatic Linguist’, which uses machine-learning to ‘build’ any language in the world in a matter of days.

 

Warwick Music Group has created a range of musical instruments for children from plastic. The plastic designs are typically more portable, more durable and cheaper than traditional instruments.

See also

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

2018 finalists – Scotland and Northern Ireland

2018 finalists – London and The South

2018 finalists – The North West and Wales

2018 finalists – The North East

A nation of original thinkers

Entrepreneurship is a way of life

Show comments

More to read

2018 finalists – The North East

2018 finalists – Scotland and Northern Ireland

2018 finalists – The North West and Wales

2018 finalists – The Midlands

2018 finalists – London and The South

A nation of original thinkers

Economic Disruptor of the Year Awards 2018 – the regional finalists

Patience has its rewards

The path to growth — and the exit

Entrepreneurship is a way of life

Smart advice for entrepreneurs

Announcing the Economic Disruptor of the Year Awards

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close