And I think to myself, not a wonderful world...

‘Well, that’s my 50 minutes of pointless channel-hopping! Want the remote?’

‘I’ll give you something even better than money or food: Hygge!’

‘It’s at a rather advanced stage...’

‘We’re looking for someone who can turn 140 characters into 45 paragraphs.’

‘I’ve been appointed chief whip to the medicine cabinet.’

‘I was present but I was not involved.’

‘Miro, Miro, on the wall...’

‘Of course seats are expensive: they’re very rare.’

‘A typical silly seasoning story...’

‘These people ought to be locked up!’