Bigots of the world, unite!

‘When it comes to anti-Semitism, we favour a two-state solution.’

‘You’re turning a lovely shade of gammon.’

‘I’m stockpiling in case of a no deal.’

‘Boris didn’t have his cake and eat it, but he did take the biscuit.’

‘Would you like to go for a coffee after work?’

‘It’s the will of the wrong people.’

‘It’s a mystery what’s put off the next generation of boozers.’

‘At least we’ve got an obesity strategy.’

‘And this chart shows who hates who...’