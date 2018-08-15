2018 finalists – London and The South

Carwow is a comparison website that aims to facilitate car sales in the smoothest way possible.

Echo is an app designed to make NHS prescriptions more efficient. Users download the app, select their GP, and input what repeat medication they need.

Hectare is aiming to reinvent farm trading by bringing the sales of livestock and cereals online via its pioneering websites SellMy Livestock and Graindex.

Movem allows letting agents to check a tenant’s identity, income and rent in seconds, replacing a significant chunk of the letting process without any human administration.

Onedox is an app designed to be your digital PA. Users add their bills to their ‘household dashboard’ which then gives an overview of all outgoing spending,

Peanut is a match-making app for like-minded mums to meet.

Pockit is a mobile banking app which – for a cost of 99p – aims to provide financial services to up to eight million underbanked Britons.

Revolut is a digital banking and money transfer service which offers an international currency card.

Slitherine is a software company that has used its background in the video games industry – Augmented Reality and AI – to construct real-life war-gaming scenarios for the military.

Torchlight specialises in DNA synthesising and its potential applications.