Economic Disruptor Award In association with Julius Baer

2018 finalists – The North East

ZeroLight's customers can use virtual reality to see their dream car

15 August 2018

2:38 PM

15 August 2018

2:38 PM

 

rradar has established a vast online resource for clients seeking legal advice, a database for risk management, and the opportunity to contact a team of experts who can respond quickly to their queries.

 

Surfaceskins have developed push pads for the fight against superbugs. Designed to be placed at hand height on doors they dispense an alcohol-based gel when pressed. The gel disinfects the user’s hand, leaving the door germ practically germ-free for the next person.

 

ZeroLight uses immersive technologies such as augmented and virtual reality to create an ‘Intelligent Car Configurator’.

