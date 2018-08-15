2018 finalists – The North West and Wales

AMPLYFI has created DataVoyant, which it claims is ‘the most advanced business intelligence and research tool in the world’.

Arctic Shores is developing pioneering psychometric assessments to help people and organisations make better career and personnel decisions.

Evergreen Life’s NHS-approved app enables people to own and take control of their own health data, managing and sharing information on allergies, conditions and fitness, while also allowing users to order repeat prescriptions, book appointments with their GP and check test results.