Barometer

Where does our food actually come from?

18 August 2018

Black list

Jeremy Corbyn was attacked for attending a ceremony for members of Black September, the terrorist group which carried out the Munich Olympics massacre in 1972. The group took its name from a PLO terror campaign in Jordan two years earlier. Some other black months:
Black January: Soviet crackdown against Azerbaijani independence, 1990
Black February: Floods in Brisbane, 1893
Black April: Fall of Saigon, 1975
Black May: Uprising against military, Thailand, 1992; Battle of Atlantic 1943
Black July: Pogrom against Tamils, Sri Lanka, 1983
Black October: Economic crises, 1929, 2008; kidnappings by Quebec Liberation Front, 1970; riots against privatisation of gas reserves, Bolivia, 2003; riots in Algeria, 1988
Black November: Execution of activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Nigeria, 1995
Black December: Series of shark attacks off South Africa, 1957

Who provides?

There have been predictions of food shortages in the event of a hard Brexit. Where does our food come from? (In terms of farm-gate value of unprocessed food.)

UK 49%
EU 30%
Africa 5%
North America 4%
South America 4%
Asia 4%
Europe excluding EU 2%

Source: Defra

Crime on the farm


The cost to farms of crime increased by 14% last year. In which counties did thieves steal the most and create the most damage?

Cost of rural crime in 2017
Lincolnshire £2.12m
Cambridgeshire £1.72m
West Yorkshire £1.71m
Essex £1.64m
Lancashire £1.55m

Water, water

Which European countries have the greatest water scarcity, defined in terms of freshwater resources divided by population?

Most water-scarce 1,000m3 per person per year
Malta 0.23
Cyprus 0.35
Poland 1.6
Romania 1.8
Italy 1.9
Germany 2.3
Spain 2.4
UK 2.7

Source: Eurostat

 

