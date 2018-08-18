Where does our food actually come from?

Black list
Jeremy Corbyn was attacked for attending a ceremony for members of Black September, the terrorist group which carried out the Munich Olympics massacre in 1972. The group took its name from a PLO terror campaign in Jordan two years earlier. Some other black months:
Black January: Soviet crackdown against Azerbaijani independence, 1990
Black February: Floods in Brisbane, 1893
Black April: Fall of Saigon, 1975
Black May: Uprising against military, Thailand, 1992; Battle of Atlantic 1943
Black July: Pogrom against Tamils, Sri Lanka, 1983
Black October: Economic crises, 1929, 2008; kidnappings by Quebec Liberation Front, 1970; riots against privatisation of gas reserves, Bolivia, 2003; riots in Algeria, 1988
Black November: Execution of activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Nigeria, 1995
Black December: Series of shark attacks off South Africa, 1957
Who provides?
There have been predictions of food shortages in the event of a hard Brexit. Where does our food come from? (In terms of farm-gate value of unprocessed food.)
|UK
|49%
|EU
|30%
|Africa
|5%
|North America
|4%
|South America
|4%
|Asia
|4%
|Europe excluding EU
|2%
Source: Defra
Crime on the farm
The cost to farms of crime increased by 14% last year. In which counties did thieves steal the most and create the most damage?
|Cost of rural crime in 2017
|Lincolnshire
|£2.12m
|Cambridgeshire
|£1.72m
|West Yorkshire
|£1.71m
|Essex
|£1.64m
|Lancashire
|£1.55m
Water, water
Which European countries have the greatest water scarcity, defined in terms of freshwater resources divided by population?
|Most water-scarce
|1,000m3 per person per year
|Malta
|0.23
|Cyprus
|0.35
|Poland
|1.6
|Romania
|1.8
|Italy
|1.9
|Germany
|2.3
|Spain
|2.4
|UK
|2.7
Source: Eurostat
