Where does our food actually come from?

Black list

Jeremy Corbyn was attacked for attending a ceremony for members of Black September, the terrorist group which carried out the Munich Olympics massacre in 1972. The group took its name from a PLO terror campaign in Jordan two years earlier. Some other black months:

Black January: Soviet crackdown against Azerbaijani independence, 1990

Black February: Floods in Brisbane, 1893

Black April: Fall of Saigon, 1975

Black May: Uprising against military, Thailand, 1992; Battle of Atlantic 1943

Black July: Pogrom against Tamils, Sri Lanka, 1983

Black October: Economic crises, 1929, 2008; kidnappings by Quebec Liberation Front, 1970; riots against privatisation of gas reserves, Bolivia, 2003; riots in Algeria, 1988

Black November: Execution of activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Nigeria, 1995

Black December: Series of shark attacks off South Africa, 1957

Who provides?

There have been predictions of food shortages in the event of a hard Brexit. Where does our food come from? (In terms of farm-gate value of unprocessed food.)

UK 49% EU 30%

Africa 5% North America 4% South America 4% Asia 4% Europe excluding EU 2%

Source: Defra

Crime on the farm





The cost to farms of crime increased by 14% last year. In which counties did thieves steal the most and create the most damage?

Cost of rural crime in 2017 Lincolnshire £2.12m Cambridgeshire £1.72m

West Yorkshire £1.71m

Essex £1.64m

Lancashire £1.55m



Water, water

Which European countries have the greatest water scarcity, defined in terms of freshwater resources divided by population?

Most water-scarce 1,000m3 per person per year

Malta 0.23 Cyprus 0.35

Poland 1.6

Romania 1.8

Italy 1.9 Germany 2.3

Spain 2.4

UK 2.7



Source: Eurostat