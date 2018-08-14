 Skip to Content
Wine Cruise – Friday 12 October

14 August 2018

14 August 2018

To buy tickets, head to the Spectator Shop.

The Spectator, in association with Private Cellar and Thames Leisure, invites you to join Low Life correspondent Jeremy Clarke and drinks editor Jonathan Ray for a spectacular day of cocktails, claret, clays and cruising on the River Thames on Friday October 12.

We will board Thames Sailing Barge Will – the largest such craft in existence, built in 1925 – at North Greenwich Pier at 10.15am and slip downstream through the Thames Barrier to Thamesmead. Here we will moor up and, under the expert tutelage of armourer John Hargreaves, will enjoy 90 minutes or so clay pigeon shooting, using weapons that are likely to include a Browning and a Beretta over-and-under, a pump-action shotgun, a 100 year-old side-by-side game gun and an antique naval musketoon.

We will then repair below for a three course lunch cooked and prepared in the galley and a tutored tasting of six exceptional clarets from Ch. Tayet (Bordeaux Supérieur), Ch. Tour Baladoz (Grand Cru St. Emilion) and Ch. Haut Breton Lariguadière (Margaux) in the company of sales director Anthony Crameri.

Coffee will be taken on deck as we pass by such fine sights as Woolwich Arsenal, the Old Royal Naval College and Cutty Sark at Greenwich, Millwall Docks, Canary Wharf, Limehouse, Wapping Steps and Bermondsey before raising our digestif-filled glasses as Tower Bridge opens especially for us. We will then dock at Tower Pier at 4pm.


Tickets are priced at £295 per person and will be restricted to just 36 readers so do book early to avoid disappointment.

 

What’s included:

Bacon roll and tea/coffee on arrival

Clay pigeon shoot

Pre-prandial Brighton Gin & Tonic or Sussex 75 Cocktail

Three course silver service lunch complete with six different wines

Coffee and Digestifs

Entry into a prize draw for one bottle of fabled Le Centenaire, a spectacular wine made from 100 year-old vines on the Tour Baladoz estate and never available for retail sale

Goodie bag to include miniature Brighton Gin, stick of Brighton Gin rock, bottle of Ch. Tayet, copy of current Spectator and current Apollo magazines

How your smart devices talk about you when you’re out.
‘He just encountered some free speech.’
Life before phones
‘On the plus side at least it’s a bit cooler down here.’
‘Just when the glass ceiling’s become a glass floor, we have to worry about upskirting.’
‘This is the last straw.’
‘Rich man, poor man, beggar man, person in need of a hug…’
‘Fancy a dip?’
‘A MANbag?!’
‘We used to think it was aliens, but now we think it’s Mrs May running round in circles.’
