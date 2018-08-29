Winemaker’s Lunch with Chapel Down – Friday 19 October

To buy tickets, head to the Spectator Shop.

Join us in the Spectator boardroom on Friday 19 October for the next in this year’s series of Spectator Winemaker Lunches with Mark Harvey, managing director of Chapel Down, the leading winery based in Tenterden, Kent, producer of superb, multi-award-wining still and sparkling wines as well as the brand new Chapel Down Bacchus Gin.

We will enjoy said gin with tonic as an aperitif prior to a four course cold lunch provided by Forman & Field. During the meal itself we will drink and discuss Chapel Down’s Kit’s Coty Bacchus, Kit’s Coty Chardonnay, Kit’s Coty Blanc de Blancs and the Chapel Down Rosé Brut.





Mark Harvey is uniquely placed to share his observations about English wine’s standing in the world having been a director of champagne giant Moët-Hennessy for many years before he joined Chapel Down and will have much to say.

Our lunches are hugely popular so do book promptly to avoid disappointment.

For more on Chapel Down visit www.chapeldown.com

