 Skip to Content
Subscribe: try a month free Subscribe

Wine Events

Winemaker’s Lunch with Chapel Down – Friday 19 October

29 August 2018

9:27 AM

29 August 2018

9:27 AM

To buy tickets, head to the Spectator Shop.

Join us in the Spectator boardroom on Friday 19 October for the next in this year’s series of Spectator Winemaker Lunches with Mark Harvey, managing director of Chapel Down, the leading winery based in Tenterden, Kent, producer of superb, multi-award-wining still and sparkling wines as well as the brand new Chapel Down Bacchus Gin.

We will enjoy said gin with tonic as an aperitif prior to a four course cold lunch provided by Forman & Field. During the meal itself we will drink and discuss Chapel Down’s Kit’s Coty Bacchus, Kit’s Coty Chardonnay, Kit’s Coty Blanc de Blancs and the Chapel Down Rosé Brut.


Mark Harvey is uniquely placed to share his observations about English wine’s standing in the world having been a director of champagne giant Moët-Hennessy for many years before he joined Chapel Down and will have much to say.

Our lunches are hugely popular so do book promptly to avoid disappointment.

For more on Chapel Down visit www.chapeldown.com

To buy tickets, head to the Spectator Shop.

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

Winemaker’s Lunch with Aristea Wines – Friday 21 September

Winemaker’s Lunch with Vidal – Friday 14 September

Winemaker’s Lunch with Château Léoube – Friday 27 July

Wine Cruise – Friday 12 October

Ginmaker’s Lunch – Friday 10 August

Review: Winemaker’s Lunch with Chapel Down

Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Modernist architecture isn’t barbarous – but the blinkered rejection of it is

Will all whales soon be extinct?

If you think you can't have too much Ian McEwan, then you are wrong

The baby who could transform English cricket

Cartoons

‘Well, that’s my 50 minutes of pointless channel-hopping! Want the remote?’
‘Well, that’s my 50 minutes of pointless channel-hopping! Want the remote?’
‘I’ll give you something even better than money or food: Hygge!’
‘I’ll give you something even better than money or food: Hygge!’
‘It’s at a rather advanced stage...’
‘It’s at a rather advanced stage...’
‘We’re looking for someone who can turn 140 characters into 45 paragraphs.’
‘We’re looking for someone who can turn 140 characters into 45 paragraphs.’
‘I’ve been appointed chief whip to the medicine cabinet.’
‘I’ve been appointed chief whip to the medicine cabinet.’
‘I was present but I was not involved.’
‘I was present but I was not involved.’
‘Miro, Miro, on the wall...’
‘Miro, Miro, on the wall...’
‘Of course seats are expensive: they’re very rare.’
‘Of course seats are expensive: they’re very rare.’
‘A typical silly seasoning story...’
‘A typical silly seasoning story...’
‘These people ought to be locked up!’
‘These people ought to be locked up!’
‘Now I just need to sort out the voiceover.’
‘Now I just need to sort out the voiceover.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close