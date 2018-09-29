 Skip to Content
Allenby’s triumph

General Edmund Henry Hynman Allenby , High Commisioner in Egypt from 1919 - 1925, taking the salute in Cairo (Photo: Getty)

From ‘The Eastern successes’, 28 September 1918: The glorious news from Palestine and Macedonia has exceeded all expectations. The annihilating victory of Sir Edmund Allenby in Palestine, and the rapid advance of the Allies against the apparently demoralised Bulgarian Army, will help very powerfully towards weakening the unity and breaking the heart of our enemies. Though it would be impossible to praise too highly these splendid achievements, it is necessary to judge them in their proper relation to the strategy of the whole war… The principal thing the nation ought to remember in enjoying the glorious news which comes daily from the East is that, however much these victories may help us — and, as we have said, we think they will help greatly — we shall never win the war without a crushing decision in the West.

