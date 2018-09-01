 Skip to Content
Subscribe: try a month free Subscribe

Ancient and modern

Ancient and modern: Antigone and algorithms

The thoughts of Sophocles on the limits of man’s technological progress

1 September 2018

9:00 AM

1 September 2018

9:00 AM

Hardly a day goes by without someone making excitable predictions about human progress and how, thanks to AI, we are all going to become algorithms served by robots. The ancients took a different view.

All ancient man had available to him was what nature in its raw state offered. Only fire (e.g. cookery, metal-work) or man’s ingenuity (e.g. papyrus, concrete, the arch) could significantly alter it. But men could still fantasise about flying to the moon, or imagine a world in which ‘Every stream ran with wine; fish came to the house, baked themselves, and served themselves up at table; rivers of soup, swirling with meat chunks, flowed by the dining couches; thrushes, served with milk cakes, flew down men’s gullets.’


But they could at least celebrate what technological advances they had made. The playwright Sophocles composed a passage in his tragedy Antigone which began ‘Many things fill one with awe, but none more so than man!’ He then listed how ‘all-resourceful man, skilled in invention, ingenious above all expectation’ navigated across the sea in winter, ploughed the earth, hunted, fished, snared birds, tamed animals, learned to communicate and ratiocinate, made laws and constructed shelters from frost and rain, though ‘only from Hades shall he procure no refuge’. But, Sophocles ended, whatever progress man made technologically, the fate of any city ultimately depended on man’s capacity for good or evil.

Earlier Greeks saw man’s capacity for evil triumphing — a golden age of plenty for all degenerating into one of iron, of ‘men with the law in their fists, disrespectful of family and friends, honouring criminals, abiding by no oaths … faces filled with hate’, when ‘Decency and Moral Disapproval’ would finally disappear from the earth. Romans called their ancestors maiores, ‘greater men’, implying their successors were worse.

And our age? Does progress make us better or worse humans? Presumably algorithms served by robots will be saved from that dilemma by being so constructed as to find that question meaningless. If so, the last survivor will only be able to say ‘What a piece of work was man’.

See also

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

Ancient & modern

Ancient & modern

Ancient & modern

Ancient & modern

Ancient & modern

Ancient & modern

Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Modernist architecture isn’t barbarous – but the blinkered rejection of it is

Will all whales soon be extinct?

If you think you can't have too much Ian McEwan, then you are wrong

The baby who could transform English cricket

Cartoons

‘Oh, don’t be fooled. He’s a despot.’
‘Oh, don’t be fooled. He’s a despot.’
‘I hear you’ve had extensive experience running a prison.’
‘I hear you’ve had extensive experience running a prison.’
‘As you can see, we’ve removed sugar and salt from all our food.’
‘As you can see, we’ve removed sugar and salt from all our food.’
‘If you want publicity, pay hush money!’
‘If you want publicity, pay hush money!’
‘It’s so embarrassing watching Dad do his Theresa May dancing.’
‘It’s so embarrassing watching Dad do his Theresa May dancing.’
‘Someone I don’t want to meet just walked in.’
‘Someone I don’t want to meet just walked in.’
‘Well, that’s my 50 minutes of pointless channel-hopping! Want the remote?’
‘Well, that’s my 50 minutes of pointless channel-hopping! Want the remote?’
‘I’ll give you something even better than money or food: Hygge!’
‘I’ll give you something even better than money or food: Hygge!’
‘It’s at a rather advanced stage...’
‘It’s at a rather advanced stage...’
‘We’re looking for someone who can turn 140 characters into 45 paragraphs.’
‘We’re looking for someone who can turn 140 characters into 45 paragraphs.’
‘I’ve been appointed chief whip to the medicine cabinet.’
‘I’ve been appointed chief whip to the medicine cabinet.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close