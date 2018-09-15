Is it possible to draw Serena Williams without being racist?

‘We’ve just weaned her onto taking photos of solid food.’

‘And this is the “Dorothy”. Ideal for poems, short stories and acidic reviews.’

‘At least it isn’t called All The President’s Women.’

‘The following drama contains a dissatisfying ending that cynically leaves the door open for a second series.’

‘It’s a “kinder, gentler” anti-Semitism.’

‘It looks like you’re having an alcohol-free day.’

‘Do you believe there’s life after Brexit?’

‘Books about architecture? Certainly, they’re on the 457th floor.’

‘Oh dear, I appear to have strayed into a rough neighbourhood.’

‘He’s on the artistic spectrum.’