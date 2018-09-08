It’s not just the moon landings. Everywhere, the PC brigade is rewriting history

‘Books about architecture? Certainly, they’re on the 457th floor.’

‘Oh dear, I appear to have strayed into a rough neighbourhood.’

‘He’s on the artistic spectrum.’

‘Congratulations and welcome to our internship scheme.’

‘Seriously babe — I have my own island!’

‘What did you do in the Scallop War, Daddy?’

‘When we discussed his heart age he had a coronary.’