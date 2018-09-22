Men and women are born equal but different. Deal with it

‘We need to drive normal people out of politics.’

‘There are rumours another crash could be on the way.’

‘Must you do your make-up on the Tube?’

‘There’s a Novichokolate on the pillow.’

‘All you do is binge watch.’

‘Amazon would have delivered your sermon a lot quicker.’

‘Don’t feed the Lib Dems – it just encourages them.’

‘Hush, hush, lower your tone,Christopher Robin is checking his phone.’

‘There’s a 12.5 per cent surcharge for American tourists.’