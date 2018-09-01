The people vs Brexit: a very elite insurgency

‘Oh, don’t be fooled. He’s a despot.’

‘I hear you’ve had extensive experience running a prison.’

‘As you can see, we’ve removed sugar and salt from all our food.’

‘If you want publicity, pay hush money!’

‘It’s so embarrassing watching Dad do his Theresa May dancing.’

‘Someone I don’t want to meet just walked in.’

‘Well, that’s my 50 minutes of pointless channel-hopping! Want the remote?’

‘I’ll give you something even better than money or food: Hygge!’

‘It’s at a rather advanced stage...’

‘We’re looking for someone who can turn 140 characters into 45 paragraphs.’