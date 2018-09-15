Who was the first suicide bomber?

The first suicide bomber
Boris Johnson was criticised for likening Theresa May’s Chequers deal to a ‘suicide vest’ around the British constitution.
— While the suicide vest is most associated with Middle Eastern terrorism, it was effectively invented by a Chinese soldier during the defence of the Chinese military HQ at the Sihang Warehouse during the Battle of Shanghai on 29 October 1937.
— He strapped grenades around his chest and threw himself from the building, killing 20 Japanese soldiers who were besieging it.
— His sacrifice did not prevent a Japanese victory in the battle, and it may have helped inspire Japanese kamikaze tactics.
Anti-immigration parties
The Sweden Democrats held the balance of power after winning an 18 per cent share of the vote in that country’s general election. Which European country has the strongest anti-immigration party, according to share of popular vote in recent elections?
|Italy, Five Star Movement (2018)
|32.7%
|France, National Front, first round
of presidential election (2017)
|21.3%
|Germany, AfD (2017)
|12.6%
|Netherlands, Freedom Party (2017)
|13.1%
|UK, Ukip (2017)
|1.8%
Mobile dead zones
The RAC Foundation claimed that 5,500 miles, or 2 per cent, of UK roads have no mobile-phone coverage. Which counties should you avoid driving in if you are frightened of breaking down?
|Miles of road without coverage
|Highland
|910
|Powys
|411
|Argyll & Bute
|388
|Cumbria
|296
|Dumfries & Galloway
|266
|North Yorkshire
|219
|Gwynedd
|213
|Na h-Eileanan Siar (Western Isles)
|207
|Scottish Borders
|192
|Devon
|190
Drinking differences
The Chief Executive of Public Health England recommended that drinkers observe two alcohol-free days a week. How does drinking advice vary between countries (in equivalent UK units)?
|Men/Women
|UK
|14/14
|Australia
|17.5/17.5
|Japan
|17.5/No advice
|Germany
|21/10.5
|Spain
|26/17.5
|Italy
|35/26
