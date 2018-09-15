 Skip to Content
Who was the first suicide bomber?

15 September 2018

The first suicide bomber

Boris Johnson was criticised for likening Theresa May’s Chequers deal to a ‘suicide vest’ around the British constitution.

— While the suicide vest is most associated with Middle Eastern terrorism, it was effectively invented by a Chinese soldier during the defence of the Chinese military HQ at the Sihang Warehouse during the Battle of Shanghai on 29 October 1937.
— He strapped grenades around his chest and threw himself from the building, killing 20 Japanese soldiers who were besieging it.
— His sacrifice did not prevent a Japanese victory in the battle, and it may have helped inspire Japanese kamikaze tactics.

Anti-immigration parties

The Sweden Democrats held the balance of power after winning an 18 per cent share of the vote in that country’s general election. Which European country has the strongest anti-immigration party, according to share of popular vote in recent elections?

Italy, Five Star Movement (2018) 32.7%
France, National Front, first round
of presidential election (2017)		 21.3%
Germany, AfD (2017) 12.6%
Netherlands, Freedom Party (2017) 13.1%
UK, Ukip (2017) 1.8%

 

Mobile dead zones

The RAC Foundation claimed that 5,500 miles, or 2 per cent, of UK roads have no mobile-phone coverage. Which counties should you avoid driving in if you are frightened of breaking down?

Miles of road without coverage
Highland 910
Powys 411
Argyll & Bute 388
Cumbria 296
Dumfries & Galloway 266
North Yorkshire 219
Gwynedd 213
Na h-Eileanan Siar (Western Isles) 207
Scottish Borders 192
Devon 190

 

Drinking differences

The Chief Executive of Public Health England recommended that drinkers observe two alcohol-free days a week. How does drinking advice vary between countries (in equivalent UK units)?

Men/Women
UK 14/14
Australia 17.5/17.5
Japan 17.5/No advice
Germany 21/10.5
Spain 26/17.5
Italy 35/26

