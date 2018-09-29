 Skip to Content
Subscribe: try a month free Subscribe

Barometer

Why the Tories are three times more welcome in Birmingham than Liverpool

29 September 2018

9:00 AM

29 September 2018

9:00 AM

Beastly crimes

Police in Croydon stopped investigating a series of cat killings after concluding that foxes were likely to blame. Other crimes which turned out to be the work of animals:
— In 2016 a crow named Canuck swooped down and took a knife which Vancouver police had been guarding as evidence. A year later Canuck attacked a postman.
— In 2008, a vandal was suspected of repeatedly fusing the lights at an aquarium in Coburg, Germany, putting many creatures at risk. In fact it was an octopus called Otto who found he could extinguish the light on his tank by squirting water at it.
— Novelist Michael Peterson served eight years in jail for murdering his wife in North Carolina in 2001. He was freed after experts said marks on her scalp were consistent with the talons of an owl, which may have attacked her and caused her to slip on stairs.

Red and blue cities

As Conservatives head to Birmingham, in which of the usual conference cities would they feel least unwelcome, according to the 2017 general election result? Figures show the number of Labour votes for every Conservative one across all constituencies:

Liverpool 8.27
Manchester 7.03
Birmingham 2.52
Brighton 1.47
Blackpool 1.01
Bournemouth 0.68

 

Femmes fatales

The Met Office began its sixth season of named storms with Storm Ali. In the US, a study at the University of Illinois found that over six decades female-named storms were more deadly than male storms:

MALE MPH
Dylan 96
Conor 94
Ali 91
Henry 90
Barney 85
Brian 85
Fionn 85
Frank 85
Angus 84
Jake 83
Desmond 81
Ewan 75
Average 86

 

FEMALE MPH
Katie 106
Gertrude 105
Eleanor 100
Clodagh 97
Imogen 96
Doris 94
Caroline 93
Georgina 85
Abigail 84
Aileen 83
Barbara 83
Eva 83
Average 92

 

Lease resistance

New rules will make it easier for leasehold owners to acquire the freehold or a share of it. How many properties are leasehold?

Detached houses 4%
Semi-detached and terraces 8%
Flats 93%
In total 15%

In a 2016 survey, 57% of leasehold owners said they regretted their purchase.

Source: MHCLG

 

 

See also

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

Barometer: Storm waves? It could be three times worse

Who was the first suicide bomber?

How much does it cost to cryogenically freeze a person (or a pet)?

Three mistakes to match the great Oscars mix-up

How did we end up naming storms?

Barometer

Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Ian Kershaw recounts Europe’s recovery from WWII – have the good times run their course?

Forget the BBC – only Channel 5 does proper documentaries these days

Opera North’s Tosca will leave you quivering

Brett Anderson on fame, fear and being 50

Cartoons

‘Wall-to-wall Brexit again today.’
‘Wall-to-wall Brexit again today.’
‘The Labour conference is left, left, further left, and then on the far left.’
‘The Labour conference is left, left, further left, and then on the far left.’
‘Item 1: The apostrophe...’
‘Item 1: The apostrophe...’
‘Must you be so negative?’
‘Must you be so negative?’
‘And this is how scared we are of Labour...’
‘And this is how scared we are of Labour...’
‘We need to drive normal people out of politics.’
‘We need to drive normal people out of politics.’
‘There are rumours another crash could be on the way.’
‘There are rumours another crash could be on the way.’
‘Must you do your make-up on the Tube?’
‘Must you do your make-up on the Tube?’
‘There’s a Novichokolate on the pillow.’
‘There’s a Novichokolate on the pillow.’
‘All you do is binge watch.’
‘All you do is binge watch.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close