Mazes; royal babies; carbon data; FTSE falls

Twists and turns

Jeremy Hunt, taking a group of EU foreign ministers around the maze at Chevening House in Kent, likened it to Brexit. It is not surprising if he finds the maze at Chevening difficult, because it was deliberately designed by the 2nd Earl of Stanhope, a mathematician, to be a greater challenge than garden mazes which preceded it. Most at the time had a simple rule: if you kept your hand on one hedge you would eventually reach the centre. This was known as a ‘simply connected’ maze. Chevening, however, was one of the first ‘multiply connected’ mazes, which don’t have a simple rule to find the centre.

Procreating royals

The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby ‘next spring’. How long does it take a royal couple to produce a child after the wedding?

Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales 11 months Prince Harry and the

Duchess of Sussex 10-12 months? Prince Andrew and

Sarah Ferguson 2 years 1 month Prince William and the

Duchess of Cambridge 2 years 3 months Princess Royal and

Captain Mark Phillips 4 years 0 months Prince Edward and the

Countess of Wessex 4 years 5 months

Carbon data





How is the UK getting on with reducing its carbon emissions? There are two ways to measure a country’s CO2 emissions — ‘territorial’ basis, which includes only those emissions within the country itself, and ‘consumption’ basis, which includes emissions spewed out around the globe in the cause of manufacturing goods and providing services for that country’s people.

Measurements in metric tons co2

Territorial basis / Consumption basis 1995 560 / 654 2005 564 / 727

2015 416 / 596





So territorial emissions have fallen by 25% in 25 years but consumption emissions by only 9%. Source: globalatlas.com

Falling FTSE

The FTSE100 fell by more than 10%, which is generally regarded as a ‘correction’. How does that compare with other ones recently?