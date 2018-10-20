Hell hath no fury like an irate teenage girl

‘I don’t care what the sales are so long as they’re healthy.’

‘If there’s global warming then how come there’s a cold war?’

‘I want you to know I’m seeing someone else.’

‘Things have changed since I was a lad.’

‘Unless one of them comes up and says hello to you in the street…’

‘The enemy are virtue-signalling to us, sir.’

Alice in Cineworld

‘Well at least we always left a tip.’

‘How many shopping days are there till Brexit?’

‘I don’t think you can take the sound of your own voice as one of the tracks.’