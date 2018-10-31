November Restaurant of the Month

Kahani brings a contemporary approach to Indian cooking, showcasing the finest seasonal and sustainable British ingredients, focusing on grilled meats, fish and vegetables from the robata grill – a core dining philosophy of the restaurant.

This new venture blends the cuisines of Chef Peter Joseph’s two home countries with a particular focus on Tamil Nadu, the southernmost state of India, while the philosophy of Kahani is centred around community eating.

Kahani is located in Chelsea, opposite the iconic Cadogan Hall on Wilbraham Place. The main restaurant seats up to 90 people. Overlooking the restaurant is The Peacock Room, an intimate private dining room seating up to 10 guests and is the ideal setting for parties or business meetings. The restaurant is available for exclusive hire, where Peter will devise a specially curated menu to suit the exacting requirements of each guest.





The space affords theatrical touches and the interiors include bespoke wallpapers, bold fabrics, a striking wine wall and live lobster tanks.

Address : 1 Wilbraham Place, Chelsea, London SW1X 9AE