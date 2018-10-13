Who hires the most stretch limos?

Global warnings
How much time do we have to save the world from catastrophic climate change?
5 years (according to the WWF, 2007)
5 years (International Energy Agency, 2011)
3 years (Christiana Figueres of the United Nations, 2017)
12 years (IPCC, 2018)
Doctor the figures
The NHS estimated it had been defrauded of £1.29 billion in 2016-17. By whom?
|Patients
|£341m
|NHS staff
|£94m
|Opticians
|£79m
|Dentists
|£126m
|Chemists
|£111m
|GPs
|£88m
Home stretch
What percentage of 25-34-year-olds can afford the cheapest local properties with the aid of a mortgage worth 4.5 times their salary now, compared with ten years ago?
|2006 / 2016
|London
|59 / 35
|South-east
|59 / 56
|East
|72 / 57
|South-west
|65 / 71
|West Midlands
|68 / 73
|East Midlands
|73 / 77
|North-west
|78 / 79
|Yorks & Humberside
|79 / 84
Source: Institute for Fiscal Studies
Doubts Remain
What do business leaders think of Brexit?
May 2016: Being in EU is a positive for 37% (ICSA Governance Institute poll)
June 2016: 37% of SME leaders support Brexit and 38% oppose it (TNS poll).
June 2016: Of 33 FTSE 100 leaders, six are planning to vote Leave and 23 to vote Remain (Korn Ferry Survey).
February 2017: 31% say Brexit will have no effect on their business but 58% say they are already suffering (Ipsos Mori).
August 2018: It’s ‘poten-tially damaging’, say 42% (ICSA Governance Institute)
Limo limits
Twenty people died when a stretch limo crashed in New York state. How many such cars are there and who hires them?
— In 2014 US manufacturers (who make nearly all stretch limos) produced 4,340.
— Californians hire the most stretch limos (16 per cent of the US market).
— In Britain, those built before 2001 must be speed-limited to 100 kph.
— There is no requirement to fit seat belts in side-facing seats.
