Who hires the most stretch limos?

Global warnings

How much time do we have to save the world from catastrophic climate change?

5 years (according to the WWF, 2007)

5 years (International Energy Agency, 2011)

3 years (Christiana Figueres of the United Nations, 2017)

12 years (IPCC, 2018)

Doctor the figures

The NHS estimated it had been defrauded of £1.29 billion in 2016-17. By whom?

Patients £341m NHS staff £94m Opticians £79m Dentists £126m Chemists £111m GPs £88m

Home stretch





What percentage of 25-34-year-olds can afford the cheapest local properties with the aid of a mortgage worth 4.5 times their salary now, compared with ten years ago?

2006 / 2016 London 59 / 35 South-east 59 / 56

East 72 / 57

South-west 65 / 71

West Midlands 68 / 73 East Midlands 73 / 77

North-west 78 / 79 Yorks & Humberside 79 / 84



Source: Institute for Fiscal Studies

Doubts Remain

What do business leaders think of Brexit?

May 2016: Being in EU is a positive for 37% (ICSA Governance Institute poll)

June 2016: 37% of SME leaders support Brexit and 38% oppose it (TNS poll).

June 2016: Of 33 FTSE 100 leaders, six are planning to vote Leave and 23 to vote Remain (Korn Ferry Survey).

February 2017: 31% say Brexit will have no effect on their business but 58% say they are already suffering (Ipsos Mori).

August 2018: It’s ‘poten-tially damaging’, say 42% (ICSA Governance Institute)

Limo limits

Twenty people died when a stretch limo crashed in New York state. How many such cars are there and who hires them?

— In 2014 US manufacturers (who make nearly all stretch limos) produced 4,340.

— Californians hire the most stretch limos (16 per cent of the US market).

— In Britain, those built before 2001 must be speed-limited to 100 kph.

— There is no requirement to fit seat belts in side-facing seats.