The British in the last months of 2018 are like patients suffering from an incurable illness. Worrying can no longer help us, but those who understand Britain’s sickness cannot think of anything else

Rationally, we should know there is nothing we can do until and unless the balance of forces shifts in Westminster and the electorate. No one knows what will happen next. No one can say that the European question is settled and we can move on to get on with our lives as best we can. All options have been discussed to the point of exhaustion and beyond. But like patients who cannot shut their illness from their minds, we can’t help ourselves. We talk in circles in arguments without end. Brexit was meant to bring back control, but has left us at the mercy of impostors promising miracle cures.

Just as the promoters of frankincense essential oil therapy, Vitamin-C chelation, Proteolytic enzyme therapy the Ketogenic Diet and the Budwig Protocol (which sounds like a bad Robert Ludlum thriller) prey on the desperation of the terminally ill, so quack politicians prey on the electorate.

The fit is close to perfect. The sellers of “alternative” treatments assure cancer patients that “you hold the power to unleash your natural healing capabilities”. Positive thinking can succeed where chemotherapy has failed.

The promoters of Brexit say we can have benefits of being in the EU while leaving the EU, if we just want them badly enough. Boris Johnson imagined Donald Trump, and by extension himself, in charge of Brexit. “He’d go in bloody hard … There would be all sorts of breakdowns, there would be all sorts of chaos. Everyone would think he’d gone mad. But actually you might get somewhere.” Shout at foreigners to make them understand you. Knock them about. All that is needed is a triumph of the will and the impossible will become possible.

Jeremy Corbyn, the Boris Johnson of the left, tries to convince his limitlessly credulous followers that he can negotiate a better deal that, in the words of Labour’s six tests, “will deliver the exact same benefits as we currently have as members of the Single Market and Customs Union,” while leaving the single market.





To ask Labour how it can possibly deliver the impossible is to break the spell. Labour wants a “jobs first” Brexit, and wanting can make it so. Or as the “natural remedy” sites say, doctors won’t tell you that “our body contains innate superpowers to ward off disease-causing culprits that medical science has barely scratched the surface on”.

The leaders of left and right want you to believe in their innate superpowers too, and hope you won’t notice that. as with homeopathic and Bach flower remedies, there’s no real difference between May’s Brexit and Corbyn’s Brexit. Both will reduce Britain to the vassal status of being a rule taker rather than a rule maker. Both will hurt jobs and living standards. The only real difference between them is that Corbyn has believed in Brexit all his life, while May has not.

I had friend who was dying with cancer, and turned to hugely expensive “alternative” treatments when conventional medicine failed. I didn’t have the heart to dissuade her or utter one word of criticism. She was still young. She wanted to live. She wanted to see her child grow up and worried about who would care for him when she was gone. I had nothing but sympathy for her and nothing but contempt for the charlatans, who profited from her desperate willingness to clutch at any hope.

I understand why Labour supporters still say chant the oxymoronic slogan “Love Corbyn, Hate Brexit”. They want a fairer country that is less mean and miserable, and cannot accept that the politician they idolised will betray them unless they force him into line.

The genuine racists aside – and it is a fair bet that every genuine British racist voted leave – I sympathise with leave voters too. You cannot have net migration running at 300,000 a year, year in year out, and not expect people to worry about cultural change. Membership of the EU certainly does constrain Parliament’s freedom of action. The politicians, who led them on, and even now refuse to recant as all their roads lead to the mire, are another matter entirely. They are our quacks and should be treated as such

The great debunkers of the quackery , Simon Singh and Edzard Ernst, have counted 4000 scientific studies of acupuncture, homeopathy, chiropractic therapy and herbal remedies. Herbal medicines can claim a few successes, but their benefits have been over hyped. Those small exceptions aside, none of the treatments is endorsed by reputable medical research. Alternative therapists get round the absence of evidence for the cures they peddle with a tactic that has become familiar since 2016. They accuse doctors and ‘big pharma’ of conspiring to do down the competition. Clinical trials are not conducted by impartial researchers, they say, but are rigged by partisans with their own covert agenda, Likewise the Tory right dismisses civil service impartiality and blames the failure of their fantasy on Olly Robbins and Britain’s diplomats for ‘forcing a weak Prime Minister into a soft Brexit’.

From left and right, politicians compete to denounce knowledge that might spoil their worlds of make-believe. “The people of this country have had enough of experts,” says Michael Gove. ‘The age of the experts is over,’ says Richard Burgon.

So it is. And the age of the idiots is upon us. We have just about time to stop the quackery. I support a second referendum for the same reason I support double-blind trials. I don’t accept the argument that a second vote will divide the country again: we are already divided and will stay divided people’s vote or no people’s vote. I am far from sure that my remain side will win this time. I believe in it because it will be our final opportunity to have an honest rather than a rigged debate. Whatever the result, that will be healing process.