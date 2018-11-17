 Skip to Content
Subscribe: try a month free Subscribe

Barometer

Have wildfires really got worse over the years?

17 November 2018

9:00 AM

17 November 2018

9:00 AM

Hard bitten

A British tourist died after contracting rabies from a cat bite in Morocco. Whatever happened to the prominent anti-rabies posters at British ports?
— The last case of rabies contracted in the UK was in 1922 but rising cross-Channel traffic led to a fear that infected animals could unwittingly be brought in.
— A 1974 regulation introduced long spells of quarantine and those once-familiar posters, then restrictions were eased in the 1990s thanks to pet passports.
— The last case of human infection in France was in 1923, but the country was not declared rabies-free until 2001 – a status it lost for two years from 2008.
— Worldwide, rabies kills 59,000 people a year, 95 per cent in Africa or Asia and 99 per cent with infections from dogs.

Man powered

South Eastern Trains and Greater Anglia said they wanted more women train drivers, as fewer than 5 per cent are female. Some occupations where female employment is recorded by the ONS at zero — meaning there are fewer than 1,000 employed:
— Air traffic controllers, butchers, fork-lift truck drivers, groundsmen and greenkeepers, pets control officers, plasterers, production managers and directors in mining and energy, welders.
 

Fired up


California forest fires were blamed on climate change. Have wildfires got worse over the years? This is the average annual acreage (in millions) of US forest burned:
 
1928-37 – 41.7
1938-47 – 25.9
1948-57 – 10.9
1958-67 – 4.2
1968-77 – 3.6
1978-87 – 3.0
1988-97 – 3.4
1998-2007 – 6.6
2008-17 – 6.6
 
Source: National Interagency Fire Center
 

Fewer and Führer

A British couple who named their son Adolf were convicted of belonging to banned neo-Nazi group National Action. How widespread is the name today?
— In 2010 it was reported that 20 baby Adolfs had been registered since 1945.
— In the US, five babies were given the name in 1990. Every year since, the figure has been listed vaguely as ‘less than five’.
— A sample of 27,000 babies born in Germany in 2006 revealed one Adolf. There may have been more, as the sample covered less than 5 per cent of births.

See also

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

What did Ukip do in five years that took Sinn Fein 66?

Ikea’s founder was a billionaire skinflint – but others were even worse

Does using social media affect children’s mental health?

How many restaurants have actually gone bust?

Barometer

Fort Lauderdale’s law against feeding the homeless still isn’t America’s dumbest

Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

What Mills & Boon can teach us in the age of #MeToo

In the garden of good and evil: the power of the poppy

40-plus reasons to love and hate France

Rugby union vs league – or Barbour-clad southerners vs the whippet brigade

Cartoons

‘You spend too much time reading articles worrying about screen time.’
‘You spend too much time reading articles worrying about screen time.’
‘There’s loads of kids around — is it half term?’
‘There’s loads of kids around — is it half term?’
‘I hope he’ll still talk to us!’
‘I hope he’ll still talk to us!’
‘What are the odds on that?’
‘What are the odds on that?’
‘This free fruit initiative is a terrific idea!’
‘This free fruit initiative is a terrific idea!’
‘Go on, take it!’
‘Go on, take it!’
‘I don’t know much about art, but I know what I like.’
‘I don’t know much about art, but I know what I like.’
Early bird alarm
Early bird alarm
‘I identify as Woman Friday.’
‘I identify as Woman Friday.’
‘The age of austerity for rich people is coming.’
‘The age of austerity for rich people is coming.’
‘The children said they will be out to photograph it later.’
‘The children said they will be out to photograph it later.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close