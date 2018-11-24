The only thing you’re allowed to hate is hate itself

‘The following programme may contain flash photography and people with unnaturally white teeth.’

‘We’ve been no platformed.’

‘We can’t decide which drawing board to go back to.’

‘I wonder what life will be like after Brexit.’

‘I was hoping for a piano but Mum got me these.’

‘Ugh! Tory rebels are everywhere.’

‘You spend too much time reading articles worrying about screen time.’

‘There’s loads of kids around — is it half term?’