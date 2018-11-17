Trial and punishment

From ‘The Kaiser’, 16 November 1918: What is to be done with the Kaiser? For the question must certainly be answered. If we may venture to judge the feelings of our countrymen, we should say that, though there is no trace of a vindictive hostility towards any of the Germans who may seriously be trying to enter upon a better way of life, there is a very strong feeling that the Kaiser must be brought to trial. This is a perfectly logical conclusion. The British government have announced that all persons proved guilty of offences against the laws of humanity during the war shall be duly punished. It is unthinkable, therefore, that the Kaiser himself should be exempt. The whole idea of justice would fall into ridicule and disrepute if justice stopped short at the person of the Kaiser.